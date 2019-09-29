UP: Samajwadi Party fields Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima from Rampur

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced the candidature of Rajya Sabha MP and Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima from Rampur constituency for the upcoming bye-elections.

The Rampur seat fell vacant after SP senior leader Azam Khan was elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded parliamentary elections. Congress has fielded Arshad Ali Khan, alias Guddu, while BJP has named Bharat Bhushan Gupta from the Rampur seat.

On Sunday, SP announced the names of the candidates for 10 assembly seats while declaring support for its alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal’s candidate for Iglas seat in Aligarh. Eleven assembly constituencies are going to polls on October 21 and results will be declared three days later on October 24 along with Haryana and Maharashtra elections.

In a tweet, the SP said, “Sudhakar Singh will be party’s candidate from Ghosi, while Nirbhay Singh Patel will be SP candidate from Manikpur. The party has given Gaurav Kumar Rawat ticket from Zaidpur, Subhash Rai will be SP candidate from Jalalpur, while Brijesh Verma Patel will be party candidate from Pratapgarh, .”

Names of Kiran Bharti from the Balha (SC) seat in Bahraich and Indrasen from Gangoh has been announced as well. The party had already nominated Major Ashish Chaturvedi from Lucknow Cantonment and Samrat Vikas from Govindnagar in Kanpur respectively.

The Election Commission (EC) had announced last week the polling to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh mostly vacated by MLAs who won the Lok Sabha polls and resigned from the state Assembly.