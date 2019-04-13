Tight fights expected as 6 of 8 seats in western UP record lower voting

Six out of eight Lok Sabha constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh that went to the polls on Thursday recorded a decline in voter turnout, which have put the contestants on the edge in expectation of a close contest.

Advertising

A slightly higher turnout was recorded in the other two seats.

The BJP had won all eight seats in 2014, when turnout had increased sharply over 2009.

The final voting figures, released by the Election Commission of India on Friday, show the turnout in Kairana on Thursday was 67.46 per cent, down significantly from 73.10 per cent in 2014. The BJP has fielded party MLA Pradeep Kumar against Congress’s Harendra Singh Malik and SP’s Tabassum Begum, who is representing the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.

Tabassum was elected from Kairana in the by-election last year as an RLD candidate, with support of the SP and the BSP. Only 58.20 per cent polling was recorded then.

Communally sensitive Muzaffarnagar, where the riots of 2013 had lent its shadow in the last Lok Sabha polls, also recorded a relatively lower turnout on Thursday – 68.22 per cent votes were polled, compared to 69.74 per cent in 2014. RLD president Ajit Singh is challenging BJP’s Sanjveev Balyan, a former Union minister and sitting MP from the constituency, where the BJP campaign had invoked the riots issue in both 2014 and this year.

With the Congress supporting the opposition alliance’s candidate, BJP leaders have kept their fingers crossed following a low turnout, with Muslim votes likely to have gone in favour of Ajit Singh.

The turnout in Saharanpur was 70.82 per cent, down from 74.24 per cent in 2014, when BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal won. This time, Lakhanpal is pitted against Congress’s Imran Masood and BSP’s Hazi Fazlur Rehman. The constituency has a sizeable presence of Dalit voters, the BSP’s core support base, and many local BJP leaders are worried with reports that a majority of Muslims voted for Rehman, and, against their expectation, there was not much of a split in minority votes.

RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary is the opposition alliance candidate in Jat-dominated Baghpat seat, and is locked in a straight fight with BJP’s sitting MP, Union minister Satyapal Singh. The turnout came down a little in the constituency – from 66.75 per cent in 2014 to 64.22 per cent on Thursday.

The turnout in Bijnor decreased from 67.88 per cent in 2014 to 65.98 per cent, while in Meerut, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had begun his Lok Sabha campaign in the state, it was 64.18 per cent – slightly higher than 63.12 per cent in 2014. Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 60.47 voting on Thursday, slightly better than 60.39 per cent (2014). Union minister Mahesh Sharma (BJP) there.

In Ghaziabad, where former Army chief and Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh is pitted against SP’s Suresh Bansal and Congress’s Dolly Sharma, the turnout on Thursday dipped slightly from 56.94 per cent in 2014 to 55.78 per cent. Singh had won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 5.67 lakh votes.

Overall, average polling in these eight constituencies was 63.88 per cent, less than 66.50 per cent polling recorded five years ago. The turnout of male voters, at 64.42 per cent, was higher than women voters (63.25 per cent).