UP: Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia get 3 secys each, 1 replaced within hours

The All India Congress Committee has appointed six secretary in charges, three each under general secretary in charges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia who were recently made general secretary in charges of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Advertising

The six secretaries with either Youth Congress or National Student Union of India background have been chosen by the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as they have proved themselves within the organisation as well as outside, maintaining a low profile. However, a day after the announcement, Congress replaced one of the secretaries Kumar Ashish, who was put in Priyanka’s team with Sachin Naik from Maharashtra. Ashish allegedly was involved in a paper leak case in Bihar and the party did not want to take any chance, sources said.

While four of our six secretaries are new faces for Uttar Pradesh, two others — Rana Goswami and Zubair Khan — have worked in Uttar Pradesh.

For western Uttar Pradesh, the party has chosen Rana Goswami, a three-time MLA from Assam. He worked in Uttar Pradesh as secretary and is well aware of the regions and their problems.

The other two secretaries appointed under Scindia include Dhiraj Gurjar and Rohit Chaudhary. Gurjar, a former state president of NSUI from Rajasthan, was earlier an MLA from Jahazpur Assembly constituency. Rohit Chaudhary was the national president of NSUI from 2012 to 2014. He was recently given significant responsibility as member of the screening committee for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, where Congress formed the

government.

Thanking Rahul and Priyanka on Wednesday, Dhiraj tweeted, “Abhari hun ki mere jaise sadharan karyakarta ko AICC mein sachiv pad ki jimmedari dete hue Scindia ji ke sath UP mein kaam karna ka mauka diya… Priyanka ji aur Rahulji ki hi soch ka parinam hai ki akhiri chhor se bhi party apne sadharam karyakartaon ko age la rahi hai… (I am thankful that an ordinary worker like me has been made secretary to work with Scindia in Uttar Pradesh. It is the thinking of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi that grassroot workers like me has been given the opportunity to grow).”

With these two leaders, Congress hopes to make its presence felt in western Uttar Pradesh, where it does not have many leaders except former MLA Imran Masood in Saharanpur. In the past, the party had to depend on either the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) or smaller parties like Mahan Dal. Though there is no clarity on RLD yet, the Congress has already aligned with Mahan Dal during recent visit of Priyanka and Scindia to Lucknow.

Team Priyanka has been chosen with the same focus on grassroot workers. Zubair Khan from Rajasthan worked in Uttar Pradesh as AICC secretary in the past as well especially in the Bundelkhand region. The other two chosen for team Priyanka are Kumar Ashish from Bihar, former president of Bihar Youth Congress, and Bajirao Khade from Maharashtra who is the state convenor for Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sansthan.

“I sincerely thank Rahul Gandhi ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji and Scindia ji for having trust in me and giving me such a big responsibility, your decision is proof that Congress always rewards it soldiers. I will try to give my best to the organisation,” Ashish tweeted.

However, a few hours later on Wednesday night, Ashish Kumar was replaced by Sachin Naik, another leader from Maharashtra, working as national general secretary of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan of the party.

Advertising

Khade’s appointment is seen as attempt to link between Uttar Pradesh and Maharastra, party sources said that he also fits into the style of functioning of Priyanka from the grassroots level. “I have worked with youth Congress in the past and have been the convener of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sansthan in Maharashtra for six years,” Khade told The Indian Express, adding, “We have not yet been allotted responsibilities.”