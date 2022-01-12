UP polls: Yogi Adityanath likely to contest from Ayodhya; another UP minister quits; and more

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who announced earlier that he would contest the upcoming Assembly elections, is likely to be fielded from Ayodhya, sources told The Indian Express.

Sources said the proposal was discussed at the high-level meeting held at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday, attended among others by Adityanath, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, party state chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The CM contesting from Ayodhya would help the party highlight the narrative it has been emphasising on,” a source in the BJP said, adding that many in the party feel this would be the “ultimate” message to the party’s supporters.

A final decision would be taken by the top leadership. The BJP’s Central Election Committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief J P Nadda, apart from Shah and national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh as key members, is expected to meet soon.

Another UP minister quits, Akhilesh ‘welcomes’ him to SP

A day after Swami Prasad Maurya’s exit, Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday also resigned from the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet and appeared to be headed towards the Samajwadi Party.

In his letter of resignation, Chauhan wrote, “As Forest, Environment and Animal Horticulture Minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, I worked wholeheartedly for the betterment of my department, but the government’s attitude towards backward, deprived, Dalits, farmers and unemployed youth was very neglectful. Also, I am hurt by the mess with the reservation of backwards and Dalits. I resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.”

The development comes a day after OBC leader and five-term MLA Swami Prasad Maurya resigned Tuesday as Minister for Labour and Employment from the Yogi Adityanath government and seemed headed to the rival SP, posing for a photograph with its chief Akhilesh Yadav soon after. At least three other BJP MLAs — Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Prasad Sagar – have said they would follow Maurya, who indicated that more from the BJP would join him.

Four-time Congress MP Avtar Singh Bhadana joins RLD

Avtar Singh Bhadana on Wednesday severed ties with the Congress and joined the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Ex MP & senior leader Shri Avtar Singh Badhana ji joined @RLDparty today!

The four-time Lok Sabha MP from Faridabad, Haryana, will be fielded by the RLD from Jewar assembly constituency in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, party sources told PTI.

Chaudhary on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce the 64-year-old Bhadana’s entry into his party RLD and shared their pictures together.

73,000-litre liquor, 1,825-kg cannabis seized in UP since poll code imposed: CEO

Authorities have seized 73,000 litres of liquor worth over Rs 1.45 crore and 1,825 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 2.5 crore since the imposition of the model code of conduct in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla, over 25 lakh political campaign items were removed from government properties and private land. He also said the police department has so far got 2,01,639 licensed arms deposited, while 88 licences have been confiscated and 190 cancelled.

The model code is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

BSP chief Mayawati will not contest UP polls: Party leader SC Misra

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati will not contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, party general secretary SC Misra said on Tuesday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati (File) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati (File)

Since elections are being held in several states, including Punjab and Uttarakhand, along with Uttar Pradesh, the BSP president will not contest the polls and will help party candidates win, Misra said.

Currently, Mayawati is neither a legislator nor an MP. Misra is a Rajya Sabha member. The BSP will contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10.

