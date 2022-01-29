UP polls won’t have surprise result, real shock will be in Gujarat: Akhilesh Yadav

Exuding confidence that his party will form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that forthcoming elections will not throw a surprise result, but claimed that the “real surprise” will be in Gujarat assembly polls due later this year.

He also claimed the people of Uttar Pradesh have already given their verdict and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “nervous”.

While addressing a press conference along with Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, the SP chief said, “A wrestler who loses sometimes bites or pulls. These people (BJP) have already lost.”

“The people of Uttar Pradesh have given their verdict. No surprise is going to come here. Farmers, young traders, people of all sections have made up their mind that the government is going to be formed by those in the Samajwadi Party alliance,” Akhilesh said. “The real surprise will come from Gujarat where elections are to be held after Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

When asked about the government repealing the controversial three farm laws, Akhilesh said that the BJP “humiliated” the farmers. “How can the farmers forget that the BJP has insulted the annadata (food providers) of the country?” he asked.

He also asserted that the voters in the state will teach a lesson to those who are honouring the killers of Mahatma Gandhi and results of UP polls will bring happiness.

He also said: “Today I am happy that Jayant Chaudhary ji is with me and both of us are together working to fight for the farmers.”

Highlighting that Chaudhary Charan Singh fought for the prosperity of the farmers, the SP chief said, “All those who are fighting for the farmers here have a chance to save and carry forward the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji and this is also an election for this.”

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The voting in the states will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.