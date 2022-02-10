UP polls: Vote for ‘bicycle’, man announces on loudspeaker atop mosque in Meerut; FIR lodged

An FIR was registered on Thursday against a Muslim man who allegedly made an announcement on a loudspeaker atop a mosque in Lubuxur village, Meerut, appealing to people to vote in favour of ‘bicycle’, the official election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

The village is a part of the Kithore assembly segment in Meerut where minister Shahid Manzoor (SP) is pitted against BJP’s sitting MLA Satyaveer Tyagi while Babita Gurjar and Kushalpal Mavi respectively are fielded by the Congress and the BSP.

The announcement was made around 9 am on Thursday and then repeated for nearly three to four minutes, which caught attention of the opponent party candidates who immediately informed the local police. The accused Sameer and his unidentified accomplices have fled from the mosque before the police could arrest them for violation of the Model Code of conduct.

“An FIR has been registered against Sameer who at present is absconding. We have deployed adequate police force in the village to ensure that the mischief (of announcement) do not hinder the peaceful poll process in the village,” Neeraj Malik, in-charge of Bhawanpur police station told The Indian Express over phone.