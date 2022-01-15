With SP, Maurya targets Yogi, his 80-20 remark: 85 ours, 15 too divided

Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, who resigned as ministers from the Yogi Adityanath government earlier this week, joined the rival SP Friday along with 5 MLAs who also quit the BJP and a sixth from Apna Dal (S).

An OBC leader, Maurya launched a broadside against the BJP government, saying “sarkar banavein Dalit aur pichde aur malai khavein woh log agde, 5 per cent log (Dalits and backward form the government but the cream goes to five per cent of the forward castes)”.

Targeting Chief Minister Adityanath and his remark that the Assembly election contest will be an ‘80 per cent vs 20 per cent’ fight — in political circles, the 20 per cent has been interpreted as a reference to the population of the minorities in the state — Maurya said: “You are giving the slogan of 80 and 20 (per cent), but I say it will now be between 15 and 85… 85 toh hamara hai, 15 me bhi batwara hai (85 per cent is ours and there is division even in the remaining 15 per cent).”

Dara Singh Chauhan, the third minister to resign from the ruling party, was not present at the SP headquarters where its chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the BJP rebels into the party fold.

Saying Maurya’s support has encouraged workers, the SP chief claimed that the meeting of “Samajwadis and Ambedkarwadis” will help their alliance win 400 seats in the Assembly elections.

Accompanied by a large number of supporters, Maurya and Saini reached the SP headquarters where the other rebels MLAs were present – Bhagwati Sagar, Vinay Shakya, Roshanlal Verma, Mukesh Verma, Brajesh Kumar Prajapati (all from BJP) and Chaudhary Amar Singh of Apna Dal (S).

Addressing the gathering, Maurya accused the BJP of securing power by “cheating the backward castes, Dalits, oppressed and minorities”, and said “today’s programme” spells the “end of the BJP”.

“Senior BJP leaders, who had been sleeping like Kumbhakaran and had not had the time to speak to MLAs, MPs and ministers, are unable to sleep after our resignations,” he said.

“Who does not know that BJP had formed the government with support of the backward… Discussions were held that the Chief Minister will either be Keshav Prasad Maurya or Swami Prasad Maurya. But an attempt was first made to drop a Skylab (US space station which disintegrated in the atmosphere during its re-entry in 1979) from Ghazipur. But that Skylab had a blast before reaching here. Another Skylab was picked from Gorakhpur and placed on the Chief Minister’s chair to hoodwink the backward classes,” he said.

“Yogiji, are Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and 54 per cent population of backward classes not Hindus? If they are Hindus, why did you give their share to others,” Maurya said, adding that as cabinet minister he had opposed a proposal of the medical education department for recruitment of general category candidates against vacant reserved category seats.

He said the Chief Minister had agreed with his objection but did not stop the recruitment process.

He said resignations from the BJP will continue and on March 10, the day of the counting, its tally will be down to double digits. “This tsunami will drown the BJP in the Hind Mahasagar (Indian Ocean),” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav, referring to the resignations in the BJP, said: “Baba Mukhya Mantri has dropped catches… 80 per cent of the people are in support of the SP and its alliance. After seeing this stage and listening to Mauryaji, the remaining 20 per cent will also be against the BJP now. It is clear that the BJP will be wiped out.”

“Since Samajwadis and Ambedkarwadis are together, it is possible for the alliance to win 400 seats. The public is ready for change,” he said.