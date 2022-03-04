UP Polls Phase-VI: 56% turnout — nearly same as 2017

The sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday witnessed a voter turnout of 55.79 per cent till 7pm, a dip of nearly 1 percentage point vis-a-vis the 2017 Assembly elections and nearly same as that of the 2012 polls, according to the Election Commission data.

The final tally will be released by the poll authorities later, officials said. According to the EC’s data, Ambedkar Nagar district recorded the highest turnout at 62.66 per cent among the 10 districts where polling was held on Thursday, followed by Maharajganj at 59.50 per cent. The lowest turnout was, however, recorded in Balrampur, where only 48.90 per cent of the eligible voters cast their vote.

In the 2017 election as well, Ambedkar Nagar had recorded the highest turnout in the fifth phase at 64.05 per cent, followed by Maharajganj at 62.21 per cent.

On Thursday, Ballia recorded 52.01 per cent, Basti 57.20 per cent, Deoria 56 per cent, Gorakhpur 58.89 per cent, Kushinagar 59 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 52.20 per cent and Siddharth Nagar 51.60 per cent as per the reports received till 7 pm.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) BDR Tiwari said that polling was held peacefully in the state. The prominent faces among the 676 candidates in this phase, included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj.

The nine constituencies in Adityanath’s home turf of Gorakhpur hogged the limelight in this phase, with the CM contesting from the Gorakhpur Urban seat against SP’s Shubhawati Shukla. Azad Samaj Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad also contested against the chief minister.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in the Adityanath government and had quit the BJP to join the SP, contested from Fazilnagar where polling was held on Thursday, besides Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly and SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary from Bansdih.

The ministers whose electoral fortunes were sealed in the voting machines in this phase included Surya Pratap Shahi from Pathardeva, Satish Chandra Dwivedi from Itwa, Jai Pratap Singh from Bansi, Shree Ram Chauhan from Khajani and Jai Prakash Nishad from Rudrapur.

From Deoria, Shalabh Mani, the media advisor to the CM, was given the BJP ticket. Besides, Lallu is also vying for a third term from Tamkuhi Raj, where he was pitted against BJP’s Asim Kumar.

Of the 57 seats, the BJP had won 46 in the 2017 Assembly elections, followed by the BSP (5), and the SP (2) and BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) also managed to win one seat. In the 2012 elections, the SP had won 32 seats, while the BJP won only eight. Those who cast their votes included CM Yogi, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, minister Upendra Tiwari and former minister Narad Rai.

– With PTI