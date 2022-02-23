UP polls: MoS Ajay Mishra casts vote in Lakhimpur amid heavy security

Union Minister of State for Home Affair Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday cast his vote at a polling booth in Banwaripur of Lakhimpur Kheri for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections.

Videos doing rounds on social media show Teni surrounded by a large number of security guards as reporters scramble to talk to the MoS. “Ajay ji, kuch to kahiye (Ajay ji, say something),” a reporter is heard saying.

#WATCH | MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni leaves from a polling booth in Banbirpur of Lakhimpur Kheri, after casting his vote for the fourth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/kgRpdoC9GP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022

Teni came under fire after his son, Ashish, was arrested in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri last year, which led to the deaths of eight people, including four farmers. Ashish is now out on bail.

MoS Ajay Mishra Teni at a polling booth in Lakhimpur Kheri to cast his vote. Video via @tv9_dharmendra pic.twitter.com/eFOEoAgfkv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 23, 2022

Though the Opposition and farmer unions want Teni to be sacked from his post, the BJP government has not heeded their demands. However, the party has kept him away from major political events to avoid the backlash of local voters.

With Ashish having been jailed for the October 3 incident, the BJP has given the ticket from Nighasan Assembly segment to sitting MLA Shashank Verma who had won the seat in the by-election following the death of his father and MLA Ram Kumar Verma.

59 Assembly segments across nine districts are polling in Uttar Pradesh today. These include, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.