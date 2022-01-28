UP Polls: Mayawati fields SC candidates to take on Akhilesh & Shivpal; BJP yet to name one

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday announced its candidates on 59 seats in UP, fielding Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates on general seats against Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in Jaswantnagar.

Akhilesh is contesting his first Assembly election from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district. Against him, the BSP has fielded Kuldeep Narayan.

Likewise, in Jaswantnagar, BSP has fielded Brijendra Pratap Singh to take on Shivpal Yadav, the sitting MLA.

In 2017, BSP fielded a general category candidate Dalvir in Karhal. Dalvir finished third with 14.18 per cent votes.

In Jaswantnagar, BSP had then fielded Durvesh Kumar Shakya, an OBC, who too came third with 10.58 per cent votes.

The BJP, on the other hand, had fielded a Yadav candidate in Jaswantnagar in 2017 against Shivpal Yadav. In Karhal, the party had fielded a Shakya candidate. In both the seats, BJP candidates were runners-up.

“Both Karhal and Jaswantnagar seats are Yadav dominated but there are Dalits votes in a significant number. In 2017, BJP had got Dalits votes as well and came second in both the seats. By fielding SC candidates in current elections, the BSP has made the contest tough for the BJP,” said a BJP leader.

Both the seats are SP bastions due to dominance of Yadav voters.

The BJP has announced candidates on other seats of Mainpuri and Etawah districts but has yet to declare candidates for Karhal and Jaswantnagar. Nominations on the seats in both districts have already started.

“The party had earlier shortlisted a Yadav candidate in Karhal. But after Akhilesh Yadav announced to contest from there, the party decided to put on hold the announcement of candidates. The party is reviewing its strategy on the seat against Akhilesh,” said a BJP leader in Mainpuri.

The BSP today announced 53 candidates for the third phase of elections, replacing candidates of 2017 with new faces. There are 59 seats going to polls in the

third phase on February 20.

While the nominations for second phase closes on Friday, the BSP today declared candidates for six seats, including Dhampur, Kundarki, Nawabganj, Faridpur, Bareilly and Dadraul. In Dhampur and Kundarki, the BSP had announced candidates on January 22 but changed the candidates there today.