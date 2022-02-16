UP polls: In Kanpur, swept by BJP last time, Oppn banks on demonetisation, job losses

The heart of Uttar Pradesh, and one of its major industrial hubs, Kanpur had voted overwhelmingly for the BJP in the 2017 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, even putting behind it the setbacks of demonetisation. In an acknowledgment of Kanpur’s importance, the BJP had made two of its seven MLAs, who had won from Kanpur’s 10 seats, Cabinet ministers. Hoping to repeat its performance in the February 20 polls, the BJP is talking of development, and wishing that the anger over unemployment would not swamp it.

The Cabinet Minister for Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Satish Mahana, an MLA from Kanpur since 1991, who is trying to win his eighth Assembly election, is the star campaigner across the district. In nukkad meetings, he talks about the recently inaugurated first stretch of the Metro Rail (for which the Samajwadi Party too takes credit) and the “24-hour electricity supply”.

“2017 se pehle jab humari sarkar nahin thi, to batti aati nahin thi. Humari sarkar bani to batti jati nahin. Sabko uska labh milta hai (Before 2017, when it was not our government, people would never get power. Now, there are no power cuts. Everyone gains from it),” he says campaigning in the Kanpur Cantonment seat.

Not “everyone”, says the SP, which has been trying to highlight the ruling BJP’s “bias” towards a caste and religion. The region continues to talk about the 2020 encounter in which gangster Vikas Dubey was killed along with seven others, and how their family members were “mistreated”. The Yogi Adityanath government has often faced allegations of a pro-Thakur bias, alienating the other influential upper caste of Brahmins.

Trying to cash in on this, the Congress has fielded the sister-in-law of one of Dubey’s aides killed in the encounter, from the Kalyanpur seat.

Others see in the choice of candidates a sign that the BJP will not do a 2017 repeat in Kanpur. For example, take Ghatampur, which the party left for ally Apna Dal after reportedly failing to find a replacement for its sitting MLA, Kamal Rani, who died of Covid. The SP candidate is turncoat BJP sitting MLA from Bilhaur, Bhagwati Prasad Sagar.

While Kanpur was once regarded as a Congress stronghold, the fight is now largely between the BJP and SP.

Says Irfan Solanki, the SP candidate from Sisamau, “Public was fooled during demonitisation but not this time. Covid has taken away employment, farmers have not forgotten how the BJP treated them. The public has also seen how the BJP wants to create a divide between Hindus, Muslims. The rise in electricity bills, they would have to answer for all that.”

At her roadshow on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also talked about demonetisation and its effect on the small traders and leather industry of Kanpur.

Denying the allegations of the BJP destroying the economy, Mahana says, “The SP could not bring a single major industry to Kanpur. But I am happy I have been able to shift the discussion from caste-based politics to industrialisation and employment. We are developing leather clusters, an industrial freight corridor.”

The main contests:

Maharajpur:

Formed after delimitation in 2009, the seat was won by the BJP’s Satish Mahana in both 2012 and 2017. Before that, Mahana had represented the Kanpur Cantonment seat. He is up against the SP’s young candidate, Sikh Fateh Bahadur, 36, who caught the state’s eye when he held a protest against rising unemployment outside Mahana’s house last year and was arrested. Bahadur repeatedly talks of the “declining” jobs and industrialisation in the past five years, hoping to put Mahana as Industries Minister on the spot.

Bilhaur (Reserved):

The largely rural constituency with a dominant population of Scheduled Castes and OBCs was won by the BJP’s Bhagwati Prasad Sagar in 2017. However, the SP remains a formidable force here, having won the seat in 2012. Now, its hands are further strengthened due to Sagar’s defection to it. The BJP candidate is its Kanpur-Bundelkhand region president, Rahul Baccha Sonkar.

Kalyanpur:

A seat dominated by OBCs, it has been a strong seat of the BJP. Party leader Prem Lata Katiyar had won it four times till 2012 before the SP’s Satish Nigam defeated her. In 2017, Katiyar’s daughter Nilima Katiyar wrested back the seat for the BJP. This time, Nilima and Nigam are pitted against each other. The Congress candidate is Neha Tiwari, the sister-in-law of slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide Amar Dubey. Neha claims to have the support of Brahmin organisations across the state. The BJP is countering it by telling the story of policemen killed by the Dubey gang.

Sisamau:

A Muslim-dominated seat, Sisamau voted for the SP in 2017 – the only other seat apart from Aryanagar that it won in Kanpur. The SP’s candidate is Irfan Solanki, who represented Aryanagar before being moved to Sisamau and winning it in 2012 as well as 2017. The BJP candidate is former Aryanagar MLA Salil Vishnoi.

Kanpur Cantonment:

This was the only seat won by the Congress in Kanpur as well as surrounding regions in 2017. The party has again fielded the winning leader, Suhail Ansari. In fact, of the seven Congress’s winning MLAs from 2017, four have left, except Ansari, Congress state president Ajay Lallu and Aradhna Mishra. The BJP has fielded Raghunandan Singh Bhadauria, who had won Kanpur Cantonment in 2012.

Kanpur 10 seats:

2017

Bilhaur: BJP, 42% votes

Bithoor: BJP, 49%

Kalyanpur: BJP, 48%

Govind Nagar: BJP, 60%

Kidwai Nagar: BJP, 54%

Maharajpur: BJP, 56%

Ghatampur: BJP, 49%

Sisamau: SP, 47%

Aryanagar: SP, 48%

Kanpur Cantt: Cong, 46%