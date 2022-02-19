UP polls: SP Gosaiganj candidate held after clashes between his and BJP nominee’s aides

The Gosaiganj Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district witnessed clashes on Friday night between supporters of SP candidate Abhay Singh and BJP candidate Aarti Tiwary, including at a police station where, having come to complain against each other, they again came to blows. Police arrested Abhay and eight others.

Police said the two groups pelted stones at each other and damaged vehicles when they came face to face at the Kabirpur crossing, before clashing with each other again at the Maharajganj police station. They also vandalized the police station.

“Three FIRs have been lodged in the mater. Abhay Singh and Vikas Singh have been arrested on charges of breach of peace,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey. Vikas is a supporter of Tiwari, wife of jailed former MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khaboo Tiwari.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Sonkar said seven other persons were also arrested in connection with the violence. The police had used force to disperse the crowd. Though four vehicles were damaged, no one sustained serious injuries.

Both Abhay and Vikas accused each other of starting the attack. Vikas also alleged that the former was enraged by his support for the BJP candidate.

On the complaint of Abhay, Vikas, his associate Ramesh Dhahare and 20 unidentified persons were booked on charges including attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and rioting. And Abhay and his several unidentified supporters were booked on Vikas’s complaint.

The third FIR was lodged by police over the attack on the police station.

Khaboo Tiwari was last year sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by a Faizabad court in a forgery case. He was convicted of using a fake mark sheet in 1990 to get a college admission and is lodged in the Ayodhya district jail.

Supporters of Abhay and Tiwari also had heated exchanges of words at Kanakpur and the Chauri market a few days ago. No case was registered then as the matter was resolved after the intervention of local residents.