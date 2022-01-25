Uttar Pradesh elections: Congress leader R P N Singh quits, likely to join BJP today

In a major setback to the Congress and its aggressive election efforts in Uttar Pradesh, CWC member and AICC office bearer R P N Singh today quit the party. He is likely to join the BJP later in the day. Singh was a minister of state in the UPA II government.

“Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind,” he tweeted along with his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/O4jWyL0YDC — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) January 25, 2022

Electorally, his exit from the grand old party will have limited impact given that he is not a pan-Uttar Pradesh leader and his sphere of influence is confined to the Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, adjoining Gorakhpur, which he represented in 2009. His old Assembly seat of Padrauna, which he represented thrice from 1996 to 2009, falls in the Kushi Nagar constituency.

But Singh’s exit is politically damaging to the Congress as he is considered to be one of the Generation Next leaders of the party. Though he is 57 years old, he was seen as among the leaders who would be part of Rahul Gandhi’s future Congress.

Singh belongs to the OBC Kurmi caste and his elevation as AICC in-charge of Jharkhand some years ago was seen as the party’s signal that it was now giving weightage to OBC-centric politics. Both Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel belong to the OBC community.

Several young leaders — among them Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Dev, Jitin Prasada, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Laliteshpati Tripathi – have left the party in the last two years. His exit, like that of the others, shows that young leaders see no future for themselves in the party.

It also signals that despite the tall claims made by the Congress and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ground-level leaders of the party in Uttar Pradesh sense that the chances of the party’s revival in the politically and electorally crucial state are bleak.

While there had been speculation regarding Singh’s exit from the Congress, he has consistently dismissed them as “rumours”. That the Congress believed that he would stay was evident as Singh’s name was among the list of star campaigners released by the party for Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

Singh, a member of the royal Sainthwar family of Kushinagar, had been with the Congress for close to three decades. He is a three-term MLA. He belongs to a political family. His father Kunwar Chandra Pratap Narain was an MLA and two-time MP and was a minister in the Indira Gandhi government in 1980.

He began his electoral journey way back in 1996 when he contested the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully from Padrauna. He lost to the BJP’s Ram Nagina Misra. In fact he had come fourth then.

But he entered the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from the Padrauna constituency the same year. In 1997 he was appointed president of the state Youth Congress. Singh was elected MLA from Padrauna again in 2002 and in 2007. He became an office bearer of the AICC In 2003 when he was appointed an AICC secretary.

His shift to national politics came in 2009 when the Congress fielded him from the Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha seat. He won and was made a minister in the Manmohan Singh government.

He was Minister of State for Home Road Transport and Highways till 2011 and then given the charge of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Corporate Affairs. He in 2012, he became minister of state for Home Affairs. He, however, lost both in 2014 and 2019.

Singh was one of the few leaders in the Congress who showed the courage to speak his mind in internal meetings of the party.

For instance, in a CWC meeting last year, Singh suggested that the party should target Prime Minister Modi’s “policies and wrong decisions” but the attack on him should not look personal.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has often targeted Modi and was present in the meeting, perhaps felt that the suggestion was that the Prime Minister should not be attacked at all, prompting him to say that he will stop attacking the Prime Minister if the party says so.

“He perhaps interpreted the suggestion wrongly. He said he will stop attacking the PM and he will attack Rajnath Singh or Nirmala Sitharaman instead…he argued that he is a soldier of the Congress party and will be bound by whatever the Working Committee decides….and he will not do what the Working Committee does not want him to do,” a source present in the meeting had said then.

In the CWC meeting held to decide the party’s stance on scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019, he was among the members who argued that the leadership should be cognisant of the public mood. Scindia, Prasada, Deepender Hooda and Singh had then argued that public sentiment was in favour of abrogation of Article 370 and the party will have to factor in the mood of the nation.