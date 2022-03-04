UP Polls: FIR lodged against SBSP candidate for controversial statement in public meeting

Mau Police Friday lodged an FIR against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s 29-year-old son Abbas Ansari, who is contesting the Assembly election from the Mau Assembly seat, over a controversial statement made during a public meeting held Thursday in which he allegedly threatened government officials.

Abbas is contesting the election from the Mau Sadar seat on a ticket from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) which is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. Abbas has been booked along with his younger brother Umar Abbas Ansari and 150 unknown persons.

In a video being widely shared on social media platforms, Abbas is purportedly heard saying, “I have taken assurance from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav that there will be no transfer posting till six months. Those posted here will remain here. Hisab kitab will be done first and only then their transfer certificates will be stamped.”

Controversial MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who won from the Mau assembly seat five times, is currently lodged at the Banda district jail. Mukhtar is not contesting this Assembly election while Abbas is contesting the Assembly election for the first time and as per the affidavit filed by him, four cases are pending against him.

The FIR against Mukhtar’s sons and the others has been lodged at the Kotwali police station on a complaint filed by police sub-inspector Ganga Ram.

In the FIR, Ganga Ram stated that on March 3 he along with constables had gone to Paharpur area and saw SBSP candidate Abbas Ansari and his brother Umar Abbas Ansari had gathered a crowd of around 150 people. The complainant added that while addressing the public from the stage, the accused threatened to teach a lesson to the administrative officials of Mau after the election, which is a violation of the model code of conduct.

An FIR was lodged under IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 171-F (punishment for undue influence or personation at an election).

Superintendent of Police, Mau, Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said the video has been collected and will be sent to the laboratory for examination during the probe.

Mau Police said they have sent a report to the returning officer of Mau Sadar Assembly seat for action.

When contacted, SBSP’s national spokesperson Arun Rajbhar supported Abbas’s statement and said it was a message to the government officials who are working as BJP agents and harassing the backward, Dalit and minorities. Rajbhar added that after they form the government, they will keep the “BJP agents (government officials)” in the same post and district and make them work for the poor.