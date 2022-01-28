UP Congress pick quits, alleges verbal abuse by district chief

In yet another setback to the Uttar Pradesh Congress, its Shekhpur (Badaun) candidate Farah Naeem on Thursday resigned from the party because of harassment and use of derogatory remarks allegedly by district Congress president Onkar Singh. Singh denied the allegations, claiming it is an attempt to besmirch the party’s image.

The allegations came at a time when the Congress’s UP campaign, led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, revolves around the “Larki Hun, Lar Sakti Hun” slogan.

Naeem alleged that how she could fight for other women when she herself was not feeling safe in the party.

“He said Muslim women should not be given tickets though the party needs votes from all communities… He tried all means to threaten me and foil my candidature… As long as people like Onkar Singh are in the party, I will not fight election,” a teary-eyed Naeem told media persons in Badaun.

Naeem said the Congress’s “Larki Hun, Lar Sakti Hun” campaign has given her strength to speak up against Singh.

While senior Congress leadership was not available for comment, Singh told The Indian Express: “I am surprised and shocked by such allegations as she had applied for a party ticket from Lucknow, and her candidature was also finalised in line with our promise of reserving 40 per cent seats for women. I have not spoken to her since her ticket was finalised and even before that. These serious allegations… have spoiled my long political career in the organisation. I wish she had given some proof of her allegations.”

Singh further claimed, “While I would not comment further on the allegations, it is certainly a conspiracy to spoil the image of the party. If she had some problems, she should have raised it with the party high command.”