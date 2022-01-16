UP Assembly elections: BSP first list out, Mayawati slams SP

A day after former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya said the Samajwadi Party (SP) was working to bring together Samjawadis and Ambedkarwadis, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday rejected the claim saying the party led by Akhilesh Yadav took care of only his community between 2012 and 2017. She also hinted she was unlikely to contest the assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters at BSP headquarters on her birthday, Mayawati wondered how the SP could be pro-Dalit when it had opposed a Bill related to reservation for SC/ST community in promotions. “The SP always opposed renaming districts and welfare schemes after gurus and great personalities born in the Dalit community,” Mayawati said, adding the previous Akhilesh Yadav government had scrapped the SC/ST reservation in government contracts, stopped a scheme of sending SC/ST students to abroad for studies, and changed the name of Panchsheel Nagar to Hapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar to Bhadohi and Bhim Nagar to Sambhal.

The BSP chief said the previous SP government was concerned only about Yadavs not the backward class.

She released the first list of 53 candidates for the first phase of the UP polls scheduled on February 10. The party has changed candidates on at least 50 seats compared to those in 2017, and retained nominees for Ghaziabad, Govardhan and Mant constituencies. The list has 14 Muslims, two fewer than in 2017.

Accusing the SP of ignoring Muslims in its first list of candidates, Mayawati alleged her rival party was disturbing communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims. She claimed the BSP had always stood by Muslims and protected their religion and life after coming to power.