SP leader booked for ‘blackening’ images of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath

Bareilly police booked Samajwadi Party leader and former MLA Ataur Rehman, among others, for allegedly blackening the images of the prime minister and the chief minister on a hoarding installed in Baheri. They have also been accused of writing derogatory remarks on the hoarding.

The Samajwadi Party denied the allegations and said that a false case has been lodged against Rehman to malign the image of the party. Rehman is likely to be fielded by the Samajwadi Party from the Baheri seat in Bareilly.

Circle Officer, Baheri, Ajay Kumar said they were investigating the case and trying to identify the accused and his motive behind the act. The hoarding has been removed from the area. No one has been arrested in the case yet.

According to the police, a local resident, Satish Rathor, informed them that Samajwadi Party workers blackened the images of the PM and the CM on a hoarding installed at Narayan Nagla crossing on Friday evening after being provoked by Rehman. It has also been claimed that the accused threatened the locals of dire consequences when the latter tried to prevent them from disfiguring the images.

Thereafter, Rathor lodged an FIR against Rehman, Narayan Nagla village Pradhan Nabi Ahmed, his son Nafees and 8-10 unidentified persons at the Baheri police station. The accused have been booked under IPC Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 113 (liability of abettor for an effect caused by the act abetted different from that intended by the abettor), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), said a police officer.

When contacted, Samajwadi Party district president Agam Maurya said the case has been filed to damage the reputation of the party and its workers. “Ataur Rehman has been in Lucknow since January 10, so there is no question of him being involved…” Maurya said. Rehman won the 2002 and the 2012 assembly polls on Samajwadi Party ticket from Baheri seat.