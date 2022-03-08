UP polls: Akhilesh accuses BJP govt of ‘stealing’ EVMs, claims truck with voting machines caught in Varanasi

Levelling serious allegations against both the BJP and the polling officials, Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday claimed that the state government was “stealing” EVMs, and that a truck loaded with voting machines has been caught in Varanasi.

Days before the result, Akhilesh also accused the saffron party of attempting to “steal” votes. Referring to exit polls, he pointed out that pollsters are meant to create an impression that the BJP will emerge victorious in Uttar Pradesh.

Exit polls broadcasted by television networks after the final phase of voting Monday predicted the return of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP.

Speaking to the media, the SP chief alleged that government officials in Lucknow were working hand-in-glove with the ruling party. He also alleged that top officials were directing their subordinates in the districts to slow down the counting of votes and prolong the process till late night in areas where the chances of the BJP winning were slim.

Instructions were particularly with regard to 47 seats which the BJP had won last time with a margin of less than 5,000 votes, the SP chief further alleged.

Meanwhile, refuting the allegations made by Akhilesh Yadav, UP Law Minister and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak said: “I don’t want to comment on Samajwadi Party. Such reactions come from them often, it doesn’t matter.”

He also exuded confidence that the BJP will retain power in UP by bagging over 300 seats. “Samajwadi Party will never accept it. UP public has seen and refuted their hooliganism,” Pathak added.

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded on Monday. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.