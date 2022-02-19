UP polls: 72-hour statement ban on MLA for ‘vote for Yogi or face bulldozers’ remark

The Election Commission on Saturday directed Telangana chief electoral officer to register a case against Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh for his statement that allegedly threatened voters of Uttar Pradesh, and banned him from making public statements, including on social media, about the polls for 72 hours.

After being issued a notice on Wednesday for saying that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had readied bulldozers to use against people who do not vote for the BJP, Singh asked the commission for more time to respond. The poll watchdog had asked him to explain within 24 hours why action should not be taken against him.

In its order on Saturday, the poll watchdog said that Singh had failed to respond despite being granted more time, and observed that his statement was “utterly irresponsible” and might exert “undue influence” in the Uttar Pradesh elections. He was found to have violated the Indian Penal Code Sections 171C and 171F, the Representation of the People Act Section 123, and para 4 of part 1 of the model code of conduct.

The commission ordered the Telangana chief electoral officer to lodge a case under the charges. It prohibited the BJP MLA from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies or roadshows as well as making any public utterances through any media in connection with the polls for 72 hours from 06:00pm on Saturday.

Facebook and Instagram last year banned Singh, a known troublemaker, for violating their policies on content promoting violence and hate, after Opposition parties castigated the social media platforms’ handling of hate speech content.