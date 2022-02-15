UP polls: 63% turnout in phase two, most votes polled in Amroha

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded a 63.3 per cent turnout in the second phase of the Assembly elections in which 55 seats in nine districts — Saharanpur, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Bareilly, and Bijnor — went to the polls. This was two per cent lower than the 2017 elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 63.13 of the electorate had voted.

This time, Amroha recorded the highest turnout at 71.63 per cent, followed by Saharanpur at 71.15 per cent. The six seats in Shahjahanpur overall recorded the lowest turnout in the second phase at 55.85 per cent. While all districts polled lower compared to the previous elections, Shahajahanpur recorded the maximum decline of five per cent.

The Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) alleged that the choice of one of its voters in Saharanpur incorrectly got registered for the BJP. Additional Chief Election Officer Brahma Dev Ram Tiwari, however, said teams visited the booth concerned and found the allegation to be false. He said the Election Commission also took note of another complaint that members of the Yadav community were not allowed to cast their votes.

The polling body also found no truth in BJP leader JPS Rathore’s allegation of fake voting by burqa-clad women, the official said. “A report has been sought from the district magistrate,” Tiwari added.

Among the prominent candidates of the ruling party who were in the fray in this phase were Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh (Bilaspur), MoS Secondary Education Gulabo Devi (Chandausi), state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna (Shahjahanpur), and MoS Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta (Badaun).

The heavyweights on the SP list included former minister Azam Khan who was up against the Congress’ Kazim Ali Khan and the BJP’s Akash Saxena in Rampur. His son Abdullah Azam Khan faced Kazim Ali Khan’s son Haider Ali Khan in Suar. Haider was given a Congress ticket but he chose to contest for BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal).

The other influential SP candidates in the fray were Zia-ur-Rahman Barq in Kundarki, former Cabinet minister Dharm Singh Saini in Nakur, and former Bareilly Mayor Supriya Aron in the Bareilly Cantonment constituency.

Of the 55 seats that were at stake in the second phase, the BJP had won 38 in the last election while the SP managed to bag 15 and the Congress two. Ten of the SP’s victorious candidates were Muslims. The SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance will look to make gains in this phase this time around, given the sizeable Muslim population in the constituencies that went to the polls. — With PTI inputs