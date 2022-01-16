UP polls: 2nd list of 7 RLD-SP candidates announced

The alliance of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party Saturday announced its second list of seven candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

All candidates are members of the Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD, according to the list shared by the party on social media.

All the seven seats were won by BJP nominees in the 2017 polls. The seats will go to polls on February 10 during the first phase of elections in the state.

The tie-up had on Thursday announced its first list of 29 candidates of which 10 belonged to the SP and 19 to the RLD.

Meanwhile, in the first list released by BJP, the party retained all its candidates in Noida and Ghaziabad. Both districts will be covered in the first phase of elections.

In the Jewar region, Dhirendra Singh has been given the ticket. As a member of the Congress party, he held various posts and was part of the farmer protests in Bhatta Parsaul.

He lost assembly elections in 2012 and quit the party to join BJP ahead of the 2017 polls. His poll plank has been the development of Jewar against the backdrop of an international airport being built by the government.

(With PTI inputs)