Mulayam appears at first ’22 poll rally, seeks votes for son Akhilesh

Making an appearance for the first time in the ongoing Assembly election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) founder patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday addressed a public meeting in Karhal in Mainpuri district from where his son Akhilesh Yadav is contesting.

Urging people to ensure Akhilesh’s victory with a huge margin, the 82-year party patriarch said that the Samajwadi Party government would work for “naujawan, kisan aur vyapari (youths, farmers and traders)” and added the party would not disappoint the people.

Akhilesh stressed that his party does not need the vote and support of those who don’t believe in the rule of law.

Mulayam represents the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh, who is contesting the Assembly election for the first time, is pitted against BJP MP and Union minister SP Baghel in Karhal.

Mulayam, who reached the venue nearly an hour before Akhilesh, said: “I want to assure you that the SP government will create jobs for youths. Traders will be supported so that they can procure crops from farmers. The party’s policy is clear – its focus is on farmers, youths, and traders because they make the country prosperous.”

In his 10-minute-long speech, Mulayam refrained from attacking the BJP or any other rival parties.

Initially, the gathered SP leaders on the dais wanted Mulayam to speak while seated on the chair, but the senior leader insisted on speaking from the podium.

Mulayam, who was welcomed by SP supporters with slogans like “Dharti Putra (son of the soil)” and “Sher-e-Hind Mulayam Singh”, said that youths would make the party strong.

In a strong counter to the BJP’s charge that mafia and bahubali (strongmen) will dominate the state if the SP comes to power, Akhilesh urged people to vote for his party only if they believe in the rule of law.