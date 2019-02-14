‘Backward class people angry’: UP minister Rajbhar surrenders department

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Thursday announced that he will be meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to submit his resignation from the responsibility of backward class welfare department.

Rajbhar heads the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, an ally of the BJP in UP. The minister has continuously been vocal against his own government. He is also the minister in charge of the empowerment of differently-abled persons department.

In the resignation letter, the minister mentioned he’s taking the step because people from backward classes are angry and he is not able to give them their right because of government negligence. He also added that in the recently-made Pichhda Varg Aayog there is not a single name that he had suggested.

“With the government not providing money for the scholarships of backward class students and no doing classification of castes within 27 per cent OBC reservation as per social justice report… people from the backward class are angry,” the letter read.

“In addition to that, none of the names suggested by me has been taken into the Pichhda Varg Aayog. People from the backward community look up to me. But because of government negligence towards the backward class, I am not able to do anything. This is why I am handing over the charge of the backward class welfare department to you,” it added.

The letter is yet to be given to the chief minister, who is not in Lucknow at this point in time.