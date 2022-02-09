UP Manifesto: BJP woos farmers with free power promise

In a bid to woo farmers, who held a year-long protest against the three farm laws till the Narendra Modi government repealed them, the BJP on Tuesday announced that if it returns to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will give free electricity for irrigation and grants to set up borewells, tubewells, ponds and tanks.

In its manifesto — “Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 2022” – unveiled in Lucknow, the BJP has promised to launch “Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Agri-infrastructure Mission” to develop grading units, cold chain chambers, godowns and processing centres at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore. It also promised to set up six mega food parks in the state.

The party also promised to create a “Bhamashah Bhao Sthirta Kosh” (price stability fund) to ensure minimum price for all the major crops like potato, tomato and onion. The party also said that it would strengthen procurement of wheat and paddy, and ensure that sugarcane growers get their payments within 14 days. “In case of delay, the interest amount will be recovered from sugar mills and paid to farmers,” it added.

Eyeing the votes of Nishad or boatmen community, the BJP has promised to launch Nishadraj Boat Subsidy Scheme to provide 40 per cent subsidy to fishermen on boats of price up to Rs 1 lakh. Also, a subsidy of 25 per cent has been promised for setting up fish seed production units.

Notably, the BJP has tied up with Nishad Party, which has a following in the boatmen community, in this Assembly election.

The party has promised a host of infrastructure development projects for the state. For villages, the party has promised to introduce a scheme —“Babuji Kalyan Singh Gram Unnat Yojana”, named after former chief minister Kalyan Singh who died last year. Under the scheme, villages will be equipped with road connectivity, drainage system, bus stops, solar street lights and internet connectivity, the party said.

The party has also promised to launch metro rail in Varanasi, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj.

The manifesto said that Jewar in Greater Noida, adjoining Delhi, would be developed as a hub of aviation innovation and research centre. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for an international airport in Jewar.

Promising initiatives for women empowerment, the BJP said that it would provide two LPG cylinders free on Holi and Diwali festivals to all the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Launched in 2016 by Prime Minister Modi, the scheme envisages distribution of LPG connections to women below the poverty line.

The BJP also promised free travel for women above 60 years in public transports, besides distributing Scooty (two-wheeler) to college-going meritorious girls under the Rani Laxmi Bai Yojana.

It also promised to install CCTV cameras at all public places and near educational institutions and set up 3,000 pink police booths.

The BJP also promised to double the number of women in government services, including UP Public Service Commission.

With the party going to polls claiming improvement in the law and order situation, the party said that it would continue to act against goons, criminals and mafias with the same perseverance. To control terror activities, the party said that it would install an Anti-Terrorist Commando Centre in Deoband and set up more such centres in Meerut, Rampur, Azamgarh, Kanpur and Bahraich districts.

Also, a cyber helpdesk would be set up in every police station and separate barracks would be built for male and female police personnel, it said.

In the health sector, the BJP has promised to make Uttar Pradesh free from tuberculosis by 2025.

The party has promised to set up six mega health parks.