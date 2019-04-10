UP: SP replaces its Unnao candidate with gangster-turned-politician

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday replaced its candidate from Unnao Lok Sabha seat, Pooja Pal, with gangster-turned-politician and former party MLC, Arun Shanker Shukla ‘Anna’.

Advertising

Anna, who hails from Daliganj locality in Hasanganj police station area of Lucknow, is a history-sheeter with 12 criminal cases against him, said Dheeraj Kumar Shukla, SHO of Hasanganj police station.

Pal, a two-time BSP MLA, was expelled from the party in 2018 on charges of anti-party activities. She was replaced by Shukla who filed his papers on Tuesday.

Pal was elected MLA from Allahabad West constituency for two terms in 2007 and in 2012. She lost the 2017 assembly election on BSP ticket to BJP’s Sidharth Nath Singh from the same seat.

Her husband and former BSP MLA from the same constituency, Raju Pal, was murdered on January 25, 2005. Former MP and jailed mafia leader Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother and former MLA Ashraf are facing the murder charge. The CBI is investigating the case following an SC order.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said SP thought over the candidature and decided to change Pal.