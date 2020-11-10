UP, Gujarat bypoll results LIVE Updates: BJP expected to gain ground in both states

The results of the bypolls on 15 seats in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat will be declared today.

The bye-election results for the 15 seats in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh will be announced today. The counting will begin at 8 am, a release by the Election Commission said.

Going by the exit polls, the BJP is expected to perform well in both the states. The exit polls forecast that the BJP is expected to win five to six seats in UP while in Gujarat, the party is expected to win six to seven seats out of eight.

The bypolls were necessitated on seven seats in Uttar Pradesh after the deaths of sitting MLAs in Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani, Naugaon Sadat, and Ghatampur. The Tundla seat fell vacant after its MLA, S P Singh Baghel, was elected to the Lok Sabha, while the Bangarmau seat in Unnao fell vacant after the conviction of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case. Barring Malhani, the other six seats were ruled by BJP MLAs.

A day before the announcement of results, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of rigging the elections. He, however, did not elaborate on the accusation and said he would provide detailed information after the results are out.

In Gujarat, the bye-elections were necessitated on eight seats after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year. Five of them later joined the BJP and are contesting the bypolls on the saffron party ticket.