Swami Prasad Maurya’s MP-daughter, son booked as cross-FIRs against BJP, SP men

Police on Wednesday registered cross-FIRs against leaders and workers of the Samajwadi Party and the BJP, including Badaun MP Sanghmitra Maurya and her brother Ashok Maurya, over a clash that took place between the supporters of the two parties in the Fazilnagar assembly constituency in the Kushinagar district a day before.

Sanghmitra, a BJP MP, is the daughter of Samajwadi Party candidate Swami Prasad Maurya, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath BJP government till he quit the party in January. He is pitted against BJP nominee Surendra Kushwaha.

While the BJP accused Sanghmitra, her brother Ashok and others of attacking a convoy of Kushwaha, the SP alleged attack on its workers while canvassing. In all, seven persons were injured in the incident and their condition is stated to be stable. No one has been arrested in the cases that were registered against “hundreds” of persons, mostly unnamed, at the Bishanpura police station.

Kushinagar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ritesh Kumar Singh said they have started an investigation into the matter and are trying to arrest the accused. The police are also gathering evidence against them, he added.

District Magistrate S Rajalingam said it was found in a video that the incident occurred when the SP and BJP workers came face to face at a railway crossing on Tuesday.

They raised slogans against each others and even pelted each others with stones. The SP candidate, he claimed, was allowed to take only one vehicle along with his car and the BJP had taken permission to hold a rally. The Fazilnagar Assembly segment will go to the polls on Thursday.