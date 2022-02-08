UP elections: SP pits former BJP leader’s wife against Yogi

In a bid to corner Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his home turf of Gorakhpur in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday fielded the wife of a former BJP leader against him in Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

Sabhavati Shukla is wife of former BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla who died in 2020. Upendra Dutt Shukla had started his political life with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and served in the BJP for over 40 years. He was a prominent Brahmin leader of the Gorakhpur region and was BJP state vice-president when he died. He was earlier BJP’s Gorakhpur region president. In the 2018 Lok Sabha by-election, which was necessitated following the resignation of Adityanath after he became the chief minister of UP, Shukla contested as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur but lost to the SP-BSP alliance candidate.

Sabhavati (54) is a homemaker and is making her electoral debut. She had met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav last month in Lucknow.

“BJP insulted my father and did not recognise his contribution to the party after his death. The chief minister (Adityanath) visited Gorakhpur hundred times in the last two years, but did not turn up at our place to express condolence. Even our request to name a road in the city after my father was ignored. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh visited our place only six months after my father’s death,” said Amit Shukla, Sabhavati’s son.

Amit said he had sought BJP ticket from Sahajanwa seat in Gorakhpur district, but the party did not field him. “(SP president) Akhilesh Yadav-ji approached us and decided to give a ticket to my mother from Gorakhpur Urban. We are hopeful of victory,” said Amit.

Sources said that SP had also approached sitting BJP MLA of Gorakhpur Urban, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, who was reportedly sulking after BJP denied him ticket.

A Samajwadi Party leader from Gorakhpur said that Sabhavati, being a Brahmin, may benefit from the “Brahmin versus Thakur” sentiment against the BJP in addition to the sympathy factor.

The BSP, on the other hand, has fielded a Muslim candidate, Khwaja Shamsuddin, against Adityanath.

Meanwhile, the SP also announced the candidature of Pallavi Patel of ally Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Sirathu in Kaushambi district.