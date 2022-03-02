SP, BSP did not fight BJP fearing central agencies: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not fight the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years and instead worked in cahoots with the saffron party fearing probes by the central agencies.

Addressing gatherings in support of her party candidates in Sidharthanagar district, the Congress leader said the BJP is making people “dependent” on it for free ration instead of making them self-reliant by providing employment opportunities.

“It is only the Congress which is fighting for the people and is in the crosshairs of the SP, BSP and BJP, all of whom want to win the elections by just playing caste and religion cards. The BJP never worked to provide employment, strengthen the agriculture sector, traders or women. But they are still making claims of securing a victory,” she said.

“Then there is the Samajwadi Party which is saying that they will defeat the BJP. But I want to ask if there is any fight in the history of the world which has been won without fighting,” she asked. Besides mentioning deaths in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, Priyanka alleged atrocities against a Dalit family in Agra and the Hathras rape and murder victim. She also referred to the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which some farmers and a journalist were killed.

“Neither Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav came to you nor did he participate in the protests. The BSP supremo (Mayawati) did not even venture out of her house. Both of them just tweeted on social media,” she claimed. It was only the Congress which remembered them, she added.

