UP elections: Raja Bhaiya, SP’s Gulshan Yadav booked for assault

SEPARATE FIRs were registered against MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, and Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav — both in the poll fray from the Kunda Assembly seat in UP, which voted on Sunday. Both FIRs are related to alleged assault of two persons.

Raja Bhaiya was booked for allegedly assaulting a Dalit man, a booth agent of the Samajwadi Party, while Yadav and his aides allegedly assaulted a farmer for “not supporting him” in the election.

Both FIRs were registered at the Kunda police station in Pratapgarh, but no arrests have been made yet.

Six-time Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya is contesting the 2022 Assembly election from Jansatta Dal Loktantrik Party, which he had formed in November 2018.

Pratapgarh Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra said both cases were registered on the basis of complaints received.