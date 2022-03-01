FIRs against Raja Bhaiya, and SP’s Gulshan Yadav, no arrests yet: Police

SEPARATE FIRS were registered against MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, and Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav — both in the poll fray from the Kunda Assembly seat, which voted on Sunday. Both FIRs are related to alleged assault of two persons.

Raja Bhaiya was booked for allegedly assaulting a booth agent of the Samajwadi Party, while Yadav and his aides allegedly assaulted a farmer for “not supporting him” in the election. Both FIRs were registered at the Kunda police station in Pratapgarh, but no arrests have been made yet. Six-time Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya is contesting the 2022 Assembly election from Jansatta Dal Loktantrik Party, which he had formed in November 2018. Pratapgarh Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra said both cases were registered on the basis of complaint.

The first FIR was registered by 45-year-old farmer Vijay Pratap Singh of Paharpur Banohi locality, claiming that around 10.45 am on Sunday, Gulshan Yadav, along with 30-35 of his aides, reached his residence and asked him why he was not supporting his party. “As soon as I said everybody is free to cast vote to the party he or she supports, his aides barged into my house. They broke furniture and also damaged photo frames of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. As I shouted for help, some local residents reached my house. The assailants then fled,” alleged the complainant.

A case was registered under IPC section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

In another instance,Raja Bhaiya, along with two named and 15 unidentified persons, has been booked for allegedly kidnapping one Rakesh Kumar Pasi, a Samajwadi Party booth agent.

Rakesh alleged that when polling was in progress Jansatta Dal Loktantrik Party leaders called someone and told him that as long as Rakesh was present there, booth capturing and voting in favour of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik Party could not be done. “Shortly, a few vehicles arrived there and the occupants kidnapped me. They beat me up and hurled casteist remarks,” alleged Rakesh, adding that “Raja Bhaiya’s vehicle was used for my kidnapping and the MLA was in the vehicle”.