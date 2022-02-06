‘Owaisi, Azad can wait’: Muslims in Deoband, Dalits in Saharanpur Dehat, in bid against vote splitting

A narrow road lined with eateries and shops, selling wares from perfume to hardware, on both sides lead up to Darul Uloom Deoband, where Muslim students from across the country and the world are enrolled. As a white UP government car rolls into the Islamic seminary, Qasim Usmani says, “They had given notice to Darul Uloom over its library construction, they may have come to inspect it.”

A student of Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia, Usmani’s father is a teacher in the Darul Uloom. “They want to crush us, sometimes they say our library is illegal, sometimes they want to change the name of the place. But we would not give in to this kind of hate politics,” he says.

The local sitting BJP MLA Brijesh Singh has said that Deoband, a town in west UP’s Saharanpur district, will be renamed “Dev Vrind” once the saffron party returns to power.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, a local businessman Mohammad Yusuf said, “Yahan majhabi taleem to hai, par peshewar taleem bhi chahiye …par in sab se abhi utna fark nahi padta, abhi to ek dewar kheech di gai hai, ye chunao us bhed bhao ki rajniti ke khilaf hai (this place offers religious education but there is a need for professional courses too…But all that does not make much difference now as a dividing wall has been erected, this election is about opposing such politics of discrimination).”

Yusuf said, “The Samajwadi Party (SP) looks like the challenger to the BJP…We do not want a repeat of the 2017 Assembly polls when the BJP won due to splitting of Muslim votes.”

Muslims constitute a majority of voters in the Deoband constituency, numbering about 90,000. Rajputs are the second largest group with 57000 voters, followed by Gurjars, Brahmins and Dalits. It is in view of these social equations that the SP has fielded a Rajput candidate and the BSP a Gurjar here.

In the 2017 polls, Brijesh Singh had won after getting 43% of the total votes polled as compared to 32% of the BSP’s Majid Ali and 23% of the SP’s Maviya Ali.

While the BJP has again fielded Brijesh, the SP has given ticket to Kartikey Rana with the BSP and the Congress nominating Chaudhary Rajendra Singh and Rahat Khalil, respectively. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has also fielded its candidate Umair Masoodi, who belongs to Deoband’s prominent Masoodi family.

There seems to be a sense of disappointment in a section of Deoband’s Muslim community that despite their numbers the leading Opposition parties, the SP and the BSP, did not field Muslim candidates, but they also do not want the AIMIM and the Congress candidates to split the Muslim votes and cause the BJP’s victory.

Mohammad Talha, a printing shop owner, said, “Owaisiji is the only leader who speaks for the community without fear, but this time it is Samajwadi Party as AIMIM will end up dividing Muslim vote.”

Echoing Talha’s views, a number of Muslim voters, when asked about their electoral preference, name the SP, making it clear that for them this election is not about the religious or caste identity of a candidate but about stopping the BJP.

However, Umair Masoodi said, “This is a false narrative created against us (AIMIM). We didn’t fight in 2014 or 2017 but these parties couldn’t stop the BJP.”

The BJP supporters, however, express confidence about Brijesh’s prospects, citing the works done by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. “In the past five years, the security has improved and so has electricity. And we can take our religious processions along with DJs,” said Bhimsen Singh, a Rajput from Bhaila village.

Saharanpur Dehat

The Badheri Ghoghu village chowk is packed with people buying vegetables, meat and grocery before dusk. A Dalit vegetable vendor Jagpal Singh candidly asserts that “Yahan sab Behenji ko pasand karte hain (Everyone here supports Mayawati),” asking “If we don’t support the BSP chief then who would?”

Pointing to the poster of Chandrashekhar Azad-founded Azad Samaj Party’s candidate Kurban Ahmed with his election symbol “tea kettle”, pasted on an electric pole nearby, Jagpal said, “Their tea will take some time to heat up.”

Another Dalit villager, Sunil Kumar, said, “Azad Party is also good, but we want to see Mayawati once more.” “Hathi pe chadhe bina sarkar nahi banegi is baar (No government is possible this time without the BSP’s support),” he said.

“Many youths in our village follow Chandrashekhar’s moustache style, some might even vote for his party, but our people are largely with Mayawati. The BJP candidate is also from our caste though, and they have built homes for people,” Kumar said.

Most of 6,000 inhabitants of Badheri Ghoghu village, which falls in the Saharanpur Dehat seat, are Dalits. This seat is Azad’s home turf, from where Mayawati had once got elected. Even amid the BJP wave in 2017, Congress leader Masood Akhtar had won the seat as a Congress-SP alliance candidate.

The SP has now fielded Ashu Malik for the 10 February polls, while the Congress has given ticket to Puran Pandey.

The BJP has fielded Jagpal Singh, while the BSP has nominated Dalit candidate Ajab Singh.

Saharanpur Nagar

Barely anything looks unusual in Saharanpur town’s Gurudwara Road area, which had witnessed deadly scenes on July 25, 2014, when riots had broken out between the Muslim and the Sikh communities. Three people were killed in those clashes.

After nearly eight years, the locals’ memory of the riots has faded now, but its scars are yet to heal fully. Sonu Khalsa, an auto spare parts shop owner, said, “People who perpetrated it joined the SP camp. They should not open old wounds,” he said. “In Yogi regime, there is a sense of security, we businessmen can travel anywhere any time…The Centre has also honoured the ‘Sahibzades’ by declaring December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas.”

When asked whether the Sikh community was targeted by a section of the BJP dispensation during farmers’ protest, a local resident Harsh Ahuja said, “We will see who is giving us what, not who is saying what.”

The Saharanpur Nagar constituency has a sizeable population of both Muslims and Punjabis. The SP has fielded its sitting MLA Sanjay Garg, a Bania leader, from the seat, with the BJP and the BSP giving tickets to Punjabi leaders, Rajeev Gumbar and Manish Arora, respectively.

On the riots issue, another Saharanpur town resident Arvind Naib said, “The communities have moved on but the political parties do not want them to forget. So whenever there is election, you will start seeing politicians’ statements on riots so that they can keep the pot boiling and people divided for their political gains.”