UP polls: Mamata alleges attack by BJP workers in Varanasi, says ‘defeat is imminent’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that she was attacked by BJP workers on her visit to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and said that such actions indicated their “imminent” defeat in the ongoing assembly elections.

She arrived in the city Wednesday to campaign for Samajwadi Party. Voting for the seventh and final round will be held on March 7 for Varanasi and its eight adjoining districts.

Follow | Uttar Pradesh Elections Phase 6 Live Updates

Describing the incident that took place while she was moving towards the Dashashwamedh Ghat to attend the ‘Ganga Aarti last evening, Trinamool Congress chief said, “I was coming from the airport yesterday and going to the ghat. Midway, some BJP workers, who have nothing in their brain except violence, stopped my vehicle. They hit my car, pushed me and told me to go back.”

“It was then that I thought, they are going out (of power). They are completely gone, their defeat is imminent,” news agency PTI quoted Banerjee as saying at a poll rally in Varanasi.

The TMC supremo faced protests from Hindu Yuva Vahini during her visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, with the members of the outfit waving black flags and raising slogans such as “Mamata Banerjee wapas jao (go back)” and “Jai Shri Ram”. The cops deployed in the area tried to snatch the flags and chase away the protesters.

Police detain people protesting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Varanasi, Wednesday, March 2. 2022. Banerjee is campaigning for Samajwadi Party for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (PTI Photo) Police detain people protesting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Varanasi, Wednesday, March 2. 2022. Banerjee is campaigning for Samajwadi Party for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (PTI Photo)

When “abuses were being hurled” at her, Banerjee said she stepped down from the car and stood silent for few minutes to see what the attackers could do.

“I wanted to see what you can do. How much strength you have. But you are a coward. I saw it and thanked them. They attacked my car, pushed me. I said thank you because I knew the message is clear that the BJP is losing, why else attack me,” PTI quoted her as saying.

Banerjee stated she was in the state for a political meeting and wondered why the BJP was so bothered about it.

She said if her one visit to Uttar Pradesh can ensure BJP’s defeat, she would come to the state a thousand times. “I am not a coward, I am a fighter. I have fought for a long time. The CPM attacked me in the past, I was attacked with sticks and shots were fired at me several times in the past. But I never bowed down,” she added.

“It’s not so easy, Khela hoga (game on),” Banerjee said, referring to the Hindi version of the Bangla phrase which was the poll anthem of her party during West Bengal assembly elections last year, in which it defeated the BJP.

–With PTI inputs