Up elections Committed to providing jobs if back in power: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that his party is committed to providing jobs once it comes to power. He was addressing rallies in Siddharthnagar, Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar, which go to polls in the sixth phase on March 3.

“Have you seen Baba CM’s face recently? You can see he is shaken. He says I wake up at 12 (noon). Since then, we also keep a track of his activities. In the evening, you can see smoke coming out of his residence. Some days back, someone told me that he cannot sleep at night,” he said.

After five phases of polling so far, BJP workers have become “cold”, said the SP leader.

He also accused the BJP of peddling lies to the public. “Small leaders tell small lies, big leaders tell big lies, and biggest leaders tell bigger lies,” he said.

“The party sold planes, airports, ships, ports, trains and railway stations. They sold these because there is an adage, ‘na rahega baans, na rahegi bansuri’. When there will be nothing left, there will be no jobs to give,” he said.

The SP has promised increased recruitment in the police and army. Akhilesh reiterated that 300 units of electricity would be supplied for free under his party’s rule.