In BJP show of strength, Shah says Yogi govt restored rule of law in UP

With less than a week to go for voting in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s nomination filing on Friday for Gorakhpur Urban seat was turned into a big show of strength for the BJP and its allies in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Gorakhpur Urban constituency votes on March 3 in the sixth phase.

In a public meeting before the nomination was filed, Shah said that only the BJP under Adityanath’s leadership could make UP the top state in the country. Leaders of BJP allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party were also at the meeting, along with sitting Gorakhpur Urban MLA Radha Mohan Das Agrawal.

Sitting MLA Agrawal had reportedly been unhappy at being denied the BJP ticket from Gorakhpur Urban this time, but Shah said Agrawal had taken a pledge to ensure Adityanath’s victory. Both Shah and Agrawal accompanied the UP Chief Minister when he went inside the collectorate to file his nomination.

Shah expressed confidence that the BJP would win the Assembly elections, saying that the Adityanath government in the state had laid the foundation for good governance in its first two years (2017 to 2019), and the party won by a big margin in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite the opposition forming a ‘grand alliance’.

The Adityanath government has made the state free of mafia, Shah said, adding, “I believe that it is the BJP’s contribution and Yogi Adityanath’s success as chief minister that they have restored the rule of law in the state after 25 years.”

Shah also said that the UP government under Adityanath effectively implemented schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for the poor and deprived sections of society, including schemes for housing, electricity, ration distribution and free vaccination.

“Today, the Opposition has no issue. They feel it is better that there are restrictions on public meetings due to Covid pandemic because they don’t have to reach out to people,” Shah said. Addressing the Opposition, he added, “Do whatever propaganda you can, but the people of UP are with the BJP, and the party will cross 300 seats.”

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Shah said Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari were behind bars. Addressing SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, “Akhilesh babu, there is no possibility (for them).”

Shah said that Adityanath has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms and has also delivered as UP Chief Minister. He added that Gorakhpur was once known as a hideout for criminals of UP and Bihar, but its image has changed in past five years.

Now, Shah said, GORAKHPUR is: G for Ganga Expressway, O for organic farming, R for roads, A for AIIMS, KH for khaad ka karkhana (fertilizer factory), PU for Purvanchal Expressway and R for Regional Medical Research Centre.

Adityanath, in his address, called the coming Assembly elections an agnipariksha of his government. He claimed that apart from political comments, no one from across Uttar Pradesh and the country was saying anything negative about the BJP and its governments.

“There should be trust that every BJP worker will work… to get the BJP’s desired result of winning the elections,” the UP Chief Minister said.