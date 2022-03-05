Ek button pe do Akhilesh: SP Mubarakpur nominee a namesake, but not all name

To be Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party in this election can be a boon or a bane. The 58-year-old, the party candidate from Mubarakapur in Azamgarh, wears the fact lightly.

It’s the third time in as many elections that the party has fielded this “much-liked” leader and loyal SP worker from the seat, despite his loss both times (the second time by just 688 votes).

As Yadav arrives on a Thursday afternoon at S P S School in Sonpaar village to campaign, he is welcomed by loudspeakers blaring the SP anthem “Janta pukaarti hai, Akhilesh chahiye (It is the people’s call, they want Akhilesh)”. It is clearly meant for his namesake, but those gathered are as willing to bestow the blessing on their “very own” Akhilesh Yadav.

The son of a former Railway clerk, Yadav is hailed by all at the meeting as a “modest” leader, always there for people. Having joined the SP as a worker, he was its district president for a year before getting the ticket for the first time in 2012. In 2017, he lost to the BSP’s Shah Alam “Guddu Jamali” who, in comparison to Yadav’s assets of Rs 16.47 lakh, declared Rs 195.84 crore – making him the second-richest candidate in the UP poll fray. This time Alam is contesting on the ticket of the AIMIM.

His “humble background” is a constant refrain in SP speeches, with leaders underlining how he does not have a “backup” profession like other candidates nor is he a businessman masquerading as a politician – in a clear jibe at Alam, who is a builder.

Among those at the school to support Yadav is Kitharam, a Dalit, from neighbouring Naithi village. The 60-year-old notes that Yadav, whom he calls “humare neta (our leader)”, “har jaati ke log ki mitti (mrityu) mein aur shaadi mein zaroor jaate hain (makes it a point to attend the funerals and weddings of people from all castes)”.

A band led by ‘Baagi’ Praveen Yadav from Dhankwa village, around 5 km from S P S School, is raising slogans saying “Ek button dabaiye, do Akhilesh ko jitaiye (Press a button and ensure the win of two Akhilesh)”, and “Soobe ka mukhyamantri Akhilesh Yadav, humara vidhayak Akhilesh Yadav (The state’s CM Akhilesh Yadav, our MLA Akhilesh Yadav)”.

Located around 20 km from Azamgarh district headquarters, Mubarakpur is one of 10 Assembly constituencies in the district. Mubarakpur has around 1 lakh Muslims, 75,000 Yadavs, 60,000 Dalits, around 35,000 Rajbhars and Chauhans (OBCs) and 10,000 upper caste voters.

The worry for the SP, which relies on the Yadav and Muslim combination, is that apart from Alam, there are two other Muslim candidates in the fray – the Congress’s Praveen Mande, and former MLA Abdul Salam, fielded by the BSP.

It is here that the SP’s strategy of tying up with smaller parties with base among non-Yadav OBC communities is crucial. At the S P S School rally, while SP flags are predominant, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s SBSP and Sanjay Chauhan’s Janvadi Party flags are also visible.

Rajesh Giri, 40, of the SBSP asserts it will be a sweep for the SP. “Along with Yadavs, OBCs also connect with the vision show by Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief),” says Giri.

The return of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Shivpal Yadav to the family fold will also help. While a leader of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP), that he had floated, Shivpal is contesting on the SP symbol.

Anil Kumar Yadav, the PSP chief for Azamgarh, is at the sabha to “ensure a win for Akhilesh Yadav in the state and in Mubarakpur”. “Now, everything in the family is fine,” says Anil Kumar. “Our leader (Shivpal) has been made the star campaigner by the SP in eastern UP and we are content with the respect given to him by the national president of the SP.”

At 5.30 pm, around sunset, Yadav the candidate finally arrives, to fresh slogans hailing both the Akhilesh. In his speech, the 58-year-old says he will not run away after the elections like the others and will continue to among “my people” even if he loses.

Speaking to The Sunday Express during a door-to-door campaign, Yadav plays down his name link to the SP chief. “People of Mubarakpur know me well. It is only those who sit far away in Lucknow and Delhi who get confused every time my candidature is announced,” he says.

Even this time, as the SP candidate for Mubarakpur was announced February 7, a buzz went around that Akhilesh appeared to be nervous about his already announced ticket from Karhal in Mainpuri, and hence was contesting from a second seat in Azamgarh (both Mainpuri and Azamgarh are SP strongholds).

The rumours also rested on the fact that this is the first Assembly election for Akhilesh, an MP from Azamgarh. When he held the chief ministership from 2012 to 2017, he was an MLC.

Yadav says he joined the party in 1993 impressed by Mulayam’s struggle for “social justice”. “Last two elections, I missed out, but this election will be mine,” he adds.

About Alam contesting from the seat again, he says: “He used to praise Behenji for 10 years, then he thought he would get the SP ticket and so he praised the national president, calling him the future PM. Then, he tried for the Congress. And finally, he got a ticket from the AIMIM and is now praising Owaisi sahab.”

The Muslims in the constituency admit they are confused. “Alam sahab has been our two-time MLA, and has done well… The election will be close, and with the Muslim vote getting divided, the BJP candidate may emerge victorious,” fears Mohammad Jabir, 62, a cloth weaver from Poordulhan village, where a majority are Muslims.