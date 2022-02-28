UP elections a contest between dynasts, diehard nationalists: PM Modi

With only two phases of polling left, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was a contest between “ghor parivarwadis” (ardent dynasts) and “ghanghor rashtrabhakts” (diehard nationalists).

Addressing a public meeting in Deoria district, Modi also said that all the sections of society, including Dalits, oppressed, deprived, OBC and general category were united to defeat “parivarwadis” (dynasts).

Talking about the free ration scheme for the poor that was launched during the pandemic, Modi said, “More than nine crore OBCs, three crore Dalits and three crore general category families in UP were being provided free ration by the double-engine government”.

The PM uses the phrase – double-engine government – to emphasise on having the BJP government both at the Centre and state. He also claimed that BJP and its allies — Nishad Party and Apna Dal (Sonelal) — were getting “overwhelming support” in the fifth phase of polling. “There is an echo all around: “aayegi to BJP hi, aayenge to Yogi hi”.

In an election rally in Basti district, the PM stressed on “aatmnirbhar bharat” (self-dependent India), and claimed that previous governments preferred to import because they “liked keeping India dependent on other countries as they wanted commission”. “Rashtrabhakti aur parivarbhakti me yahi farq hota hai. (This is the difference between devotion to the nation and devotion to one’s family),” he added, alleging that “ghor pariwarawadis” (ardent dynasts) kept the country’s defence forces completely dependent on foreign countries for several decades and destroyed India’s defence industry.

He also invoked the 2019 Balakot airstrikes — the air strike on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan, days after the Pulwama terror attack in which around 40 security personnel were killed. “Some ‘ghor pariwarwadis’ (ardent dynasts) in Delhi and UP do not like the valour of the country. They still demand evidence from defence forces and don’t trust their capability. The people of UP therefore need to be very careful of them.”

Once again accusing the Samajwadi Party of “being on the side of the terror”, he said that terrorists carried out bomb blasts in temple and ghats in Varanasi without any fear in the past governments as the then Samajwadi government was with them and initiated the process to withdraw the terror cases.

Referring to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Modi called the prevailing global scenario a “challenging period”, and claimed that his government was leaving no stones unturned to bring back the stranded Indian students to the country.

“In such a challenging period India has always given topmost priority to the safety of life of every citizen. Wherever there was a crisis, we left no stone unturned to bring our citizens back safely. We are bringing back thousands of Indians from Ukraine by launching Operation Ganga,” Modi said.

Modi said the current era was sending a big message to every Indian. “This time is to make India stronger and self-dependent as much as possible and stand with the nation by rising above caste and other minor issues,” Modi said. “People whose hearts beat for the terrorists who carried out bomb blasts in the country they will never make the nation strong,” Modi said.