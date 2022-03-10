UP elections 2022 results: Congress candidate, 2 others booked for ‘hate speech’

Varanasi police have registered an FIR against a local Congress candidate and two party leaders on charges of promoting enmity for their alleged remarks against the Gujarati community.

Police said they have booked Rajesh Kumar Mishra, the Congress candidate from Varanasi Cantonment Assembly seat, and two others – Pramod Krishnam and Mohan Prakash – on the basis of a video doing the rounds on social media. Station Officer (Dashashwamedh Police Station) Ashish Mishra said in the video, Mishra and two other Congress leaders allegedly made objectionable and hateful statements against people of a particular community while addressing a public meeting at Gaudauli crossing in Varanasi on March 5 evening – the last day of the campaigning for the seventh phase of polling.

Police said the FIR has been registered under IPC section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place etc), 505-1-C (intent to incite offence against a community), 505 (2) (statements promoting enmity, hatred) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).