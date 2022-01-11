BJP’s OBC push takes a hit, Yogi may feel heat as allies press advantage

The Exit of long-time OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya from the BJP is likely to help the Opposition’s campaign that the Yogi Adityanath government is a pro-upper caste regime. While Maurya had been sitting on the fence for long, his move sets back the BJP in its efforts to woo OBCs, just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

On the contrary, the Samajwadi Party, which is emerging as the BJP’s main rival, is hoping Maurya joining the party will be a big boost to its bid to add non-Yadav OBCs to its solid Muslim-Yadav vote bank. Non-Yadav OBCs are estimated to constitute over 35% of the electorate.

As a minister, Maurya is the most high-profile leader to leave the BJP ahead of UP polls. He had joined the BJP from the BSP, where he was the second-in-command to Mayawati, ahead of the 2017 elections. Mauyra claimed 15 more MLAs would leave the BJP with him, and at least two had done so by evening.

BJP leaders played down the development, saying it was expected, and attributed the immediate provocation to the party spurning Maurya’s demand for a ticket for son Utkarsh. His daughter, Sanghamitrya Maurya, a BJP MP from Badaun Lok Sabha seat, had earlier backed the demand for an OBC census on the floor of Parliament, in a departure from the party’s stand.

The BJP has taken a call not to give tickets to any close relatives of leaders, a senior leader in Delhi said. “Maurya leaving is not a shocker. It has been on the cards. It’s a one-day sensation, after which it will die down.”

However, BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including a sitting MLA, admitted a senior leader like Maurya leaving creates a “serious perception issue”, with the party and government often accused of not giving OBCs their due. It might strengthen the charge that the BJP uses backward class votes only to come to power, and then ignores them, despite the OBCs playing a crucial role in Narendra Modi’s emphatic win at the Centre in 2014.

Before this, another high-profile leader, Eknath Khadse from Maharashtra, had left the party in 2020. However, the BJP had sent a big message by inducting as many as 27 ministers belonging to backward classes in Modi’s Cabinet expansion in July last year.

All eyes in UP will now turn towards Keshav Prasad Maurya, the BJP’s senior-most OBC leader in the state, who has been nursing a grudge for being made to settle for the Deputy CM post after the 2017 results, despite having led the party in the polls. Lately, Keshav Prasad has made several noises indicating his displeasure, including saying it clearly that the issue of who would be CM should the BJP return to power was far from settled. This is despite Modi and Union minister Amit Shah himself making it clear that Adityanath was the face of the BJP state campaign.

On Tuesday, even as the BJP officially maintained silence over Maurya’s exit, Keshav Prasad issued a public appeal to his colleague to reconsider. He tweeted: “I don’t know why honorable Swami Prasad Mauryaji has quit. I would appeal to him to sit and talk as hasty decisions could prove wrong.”

However, things have not been all sugar and honey between the two Maurya leaders of the same caste. In fact, Swami Prasad knew he could never gain the same eminence as he had in the BSP as long as Keshav Prasad held the Maurya mantle. “While he could never be the top OBC leader in the BJP, he can be the top non-Yadav OBC leader in the SP,” a party functionary pointed out.

The first heat for the BJP may come from allies like Apna Dal (Soneylal), which also claims backward support, which would seek to press their advantage, a senior leader said.

Apart from the messaging to OBCs, Maurya’s exit puts the spotlight back on the functioning of Adityanath as CM, said a BJP UP MP. “Some call Yogiji a polarising figure for other reasons. But inside the BJP, he is a highly polarising figure too. The party is divided into ‘for Yogi’ and ‘against Yogi’ now. While the first lot wants the BJP to return to power with his image and clout, the other side does not see a bright future under him,” he said.

The development might also trigger fresh questions over induction of leaders from other parties, a cause for much heartburn. “The cadre feel that their stand against importing leaders and candidates from other parties ahead of elections stands vindicated. They would question the wisdom of the leadership on the matter,” said the party functionary.

The SP’s non-Yadav OBC push earlier got a boost with the entry of Madhuri Verma, an OBC leader and MLA from Bahraich; Rakesh Rathore, a lower OBC community leader from the BJP; Shiv Shankar Singh Patel, former minister and BJP MLA from Banda; Congress leader Bal Krishna Patel; and Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma who were expelled from the BSP .

Another senior BJP leader and an MP, however, expressed confidence that the party could contain the damage from Maurya leaving. Admitting that there would be an impact on the BJP’s Kurmi / Maurya support base in Rae Bareli, Badaun and Kushinagar areas, the MP added: “But Keshav Prasad Maurya’s presence will arrest any outflow of votes. Plus, Akhilesh will not be able to mobilise votes in other areas because, on the ground, the tussle is not between upper caste votes and OBCs, it is between backward castes and Dalits in UP. Vote transfer is not at all easy. Even among OBCs, there is not a larger backward consciousness, it breaks into smaller groups and each one wants their political share.”

The MP also predicted a tough time for the SP during ticket distribution. “Its core support base will not like it if tickets are given to other groups.”