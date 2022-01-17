BJP bringing workers from Gujarat to spread rumours, hate: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of “importing workers from Gujarat” to train its cadre in Uttar Pradesh to spread “hatred and rumours”. He asked the Election Commission (EC) to take cognisance of the matter and send back such workers, failing which, he claimed, elections might not remain impartial.

The former chief minister made the remarks while addressing the media after inducting into the party former state minister Dara Singh Chauhan, and Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA RK Verma who represents the Vishvanathganj constituency in Pratapgarh district.

“Who does not know that people from Gujarat have already come to UP? … I will appeal to the EC. None of my workers has come from other states following [Covid] protocols. Whoever has come from other states, they should be sent back ,” Yadav said.

He added, “I will release photographs proving that Gujarat people have taken training here to spread hate and lies in UP.”

A day after the polling body issued a notice to the SP’s general secretary for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Covid-19 protocols at a gathering outside the party office in Lucknow on Friday, Akhilesh appeared cautious and ensured every leader present on the stage wore masks.

Meanwhile, Dara Singh Chauhan lashed out at his former party, the BJP, saying it had forgotten its 2017 poll slogan of “Sabka saath, sabka vikaas [unity and development for all]”. Singh added. “They took the saath [association] of everyone but only a few people got prosperity.”