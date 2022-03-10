UP: Early trends indicate SP’s promise of reverting to old pension scheme has fallen flat

With the early rounds of counting indicating that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has been trailing behind the BJP in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, it appears that the SP’s poll promise of restoring the old pension scheme in government jobs has failed to impress employees in the sector.

Follow Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates here

The early voting trends have emerged after the counting of postal ballots in the state. Postal ballots are used by government employees deployed in the polling process and defence personnel deployed outside their home constituencies.

The SP was hopeful that the promise of reverting to the old pension scheme will help it secure the votes of government employees.

Early trends show that the BJP’s Ved Prakash is leading in Ayodhya with 5,678 votes against SP’s Tej Narayan. In Lucknow Cantonment, BJP’s Brajesh Pathak is leading with 6,234 votes. Pathak is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

Also Read | UP Assembly polls: Prominent Muslim candidates lead as counting underway

In Lucknow East, BJP’s sitting MLA and cabinet minister Ashutosh Tandon is leading against the SP with margin of 3,670 votes.

The Samajwadi Party’s Pooja Shukla, a former student leader, is leading against the BJP’s sitting MLA in Lucknow North with a margin of 637 votes.

BJP leading in two of three Varanasi seats

In Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a rally, party candidates are leading in two seats – Varanasi Cantonment and Varanasi North – but trailing in Varanasi South. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where the inner walls of the sanctum sanctorum were recently gold-plated, falls in Varanasi South.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The BJP candidate in Varanasi South, Neelkanth Tiwari, was elected MLA in 2017 and inducted into the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. The SP candidate Kishan Dixit is leading in the seat with 6,146 votes. Though Tiwari faces strong anti-incumbency, sources said the RSS has focused much of its energy towards ensuring his win.

In Varanasi Cantonment, BJP’s Saurabh Srivastava is leading with 2,770 votes, while the party’s Ravindra Jaiswal is leading in Varanasi North with a margin of 10,153 votes.