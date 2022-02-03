UP Capital contest holds several surprises, changes, new faces

The heart of Uttar Pradesh’s fractious and bitterly contested election is seeing tremors of its own. The BJP and Samajwadi Party have quite a few surprises in their candidate list for the UP capital’s nine Assembly seats.

In 2017, like the rest of the state, the BJP had swept Lucknow, winning eight of the seats, leaving the SP with 1. This was a complete contrast from 2012, when the SP had won seven of the nine seats, and the BJP and Congress one each.

This time, both the main poll contenders have changed their candidates and fielded new faces.

Lucknow Central: In 2017, the BJP’s Brajesh Pathak had won by a narrow margin of 5,094 votes. On Tuesday, the party changed the sitting MLA and Cabinet minister for a traders’ leader-cum-municipal corporator, Rajnish Gupta.

Lucknow Central has a large Muslim Sunni population, of around one lakh. It also has around 25,000 Shia Muslims, among whom the BJP has support. Apart from these two groups, there are around 25,000 Yadav voters, and a substantial upper caste population.

The SP candidate from Lucknow Central is Ravidas Mehrotra, a Khatri, who won from here in 2012 but lost in 2017.

The BSP has fielded Ashish Kumar Srivastava, a Kayasth, and the Congress actor-turned-activist Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested during the anti-CAA protests in 2019. On Tuesday, Kanhaiya Kumar joined Jafar during her campaign.

Lucknow Cantonment: Brajesh Pathak has been moved here by the BJP. This is considered a safe seat for the party due to the dominance of Brahmins, Punjabis, Khatri and Pahadis. The BJP dropped sitting MLA Suresh Chandra Tiwari to accommodate Pathak, a fellow Brahmin. Among those rumoured to be in contention for the seat was Aparna Yadav, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law who recently joined the BJP. In 2017, Aparna had contested from Lucknow Cantonment and lost.

The SP’s candidate from the seat is relatively lower profile, a municipal corporator, Raju Gandhi, who is also an upper caste.

Sarojini Nagar: In this seat where a husband-wife duo belonging to the BJP fought openly, the embarrassed party has dropped both. Last time, Swati Singh had won this seat dominated by Muslims, followed by Dalits, Brahmins, Thakurs, Yadavs and other backward castes. She has been dropped along with estranged husband Dayashankar Singh.

Both had started their campaigns hoping for a ticket.

The BJP’s replacement for the seat is former Enforcement Directorate joint director Rajeshwar Singh, who took voluntary retirement days ago to take the political plunge.

However, the BJP’s Thakur candidate faces a tough task as the SP nominee is Akhilesh Yadav confidant Abhishek Mishra, a Brahmin, who had finished second in Lucknow North in 2017. In 2012, Sarojini Nagar had been won by Brahmin SP candidate Sharda Pratap Shukla.

Lucknow North: The SP has gone with student leader Pooja Shukla, who is making her political debut. Her choice is surprising as in the BJP corner is heavyweight local leader and sitting BJP MLA Neeraj Bora.

The SP appears to be betting on the 1.25 lakh-odd Muslim voters in the seat. This makes the performance of BSP candidate Mohd Sarvar Malik crucial.

Lucknow West: SP candidate Arman is giving a challenge here to a new BJP face, Anjani Srivastava, and the BSP’s Kayam Raza Khan. Kayasths, Brahmins and Muslims are in large numbers here, with the BJP winning this seat every time since 1989, barring 2012, when the SP had won. The BJP’s sitting MLA, Suresh Kumar Srivastava, died of Covid complications. Anjani is of the same caste, Kayasth.

Lucknow East: The BJP has won this seat for long, including in 2012, when it lost in all other Lucknow constituencies. The party has fielded its sitting MLA and minister Ashutosh Tandon. The SP candidate is Anurag Bhadauriya.

Mohanlalgaj (reserved): This was the only Lucknow seat the BJP lost in 2017. It has fielded Amaresh Kumar, brother of the party’s Malihabad (reserved) MLA, Jaya Devi.

Bakshi ka Talab: The BJP has replaced sitting MLA Avinash Trivedi, reportedly due to anti-incumbency, with another Brahmin face, Yogesh Shukla.

Malihabad (reserved): The Rawats are the dominant caste here, followed by Muslims, Vaishyas, Brahmins and Yadavs. The BJP has given ticket to sitting MLA Jaya Devi, who is the wife of Union Minister of State and Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore.

The SP has fielded senior party leader Sushila Saroj.

SP state president Naresh Uttam said all the candidates have been decided by consensus, after consulting party leaders and taking “social equations” into consideration.

BJP state vice-president Dayashankar Singh said: “The winnablity of the candidates and social equations were the criteria.” On the denial of a ticket to him from Sarojini Nagar, Singh said the party had selected a “popular person who was honest and acted strictly against criminals during his service in the police force”.