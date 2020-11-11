UP bypolls: In status quo, a few close contests

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alog with deupty CM Keshav Maurya and BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh hold a celebration after BJP won 6 seats in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls,at state BJP head office in Lucknow on tuesday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

The BJP on Tuesday retained its six Assembly seats as results were declared for the seven Assembly constituencies that went to bypolls on November 3. While the Samajwadi Party (SP) retained Malhani Assembly seat in Jaunpur district, its candidates gave a close fight to the BJP on three seats – Naugawan Sadat, Tundla and Deoria. The Congress, though unable to come first in any of the seven seats, gave a good fight in two seats – Ghatampur (Kanpur Nagar district) and Bangarmau (Unnao district). BSP came second only in Bulandshahr.

In Naugawan Sadat Assembly seat in Amroha district, which was represented by former minister Chetan Chauhan, his wife and BJP candidate Sangeeta Chauhan won by 15,077 votes, defeating his nearest rival — Javed Abbas of the SP. Abbas had contested 2017 polls against BJP’s Chetan Chauhan and had come second then. However, this time he was able to close the margin by about 5,000 votes.

In Malhani in Jaunpur district, late MLA Parasnath Yadav’s son, Lucky, retained the seat for SP by defeating don-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh, who contested as an Independent, by just 4,362 votes. BJP’s Srikant Katiyar retained Bangarmau seat in Unnao district for the party by defeating Congress candidate Arti Singh by over 31,000 votes.

The SC reserved seat of Ghatampur in Kanpur Nagar was won by BJP’s Upendra Nath Paswan. Not a traditional BJP seat, Kamal Rani had won it for the party in 2017. Her death from Covid had led to the bypoll. Here too, Congress candidate Kripa Shankar came second, losing to Paswan by 23820 votes. The winner, BJP’s Upendra Paswan of BJP got about 60,000 vote. The BSP candidate — Kuldeep Sankhwar — came third, close behind Congress by polling about 34,000 votes.

In Deoria, where all the major parties had fielded Brahmin candidates, BJP’s Satya Mani Tripathi won the seat by defeating former minister and veteran SP leader Brahma Shankar Tripathi by over 20,000 votes.

BJP’s rebel candidate Ajay Pratap Singh got 11.35 per cent while contesting as an Independent.

Ajay is the son of former MLA Janmejay Singh who had died of cardiac arrest in August, necessitating the bypoll in the constituency. The BJP had denied ticket to Ajay. A local leader said that he dented BJP’s vote share.

BJP’s Prempal Singh Dhnagar defeated Maharaj Singh Dhangar of the SP by a margin of 17,683 votes in Tundla.

Bulandshahr was the only Assembly seat where the BSP came second. BJP’s Usha Sirohi, the wife of late MLA Virendra Singh Sirohi, defeated BSP’s Mohammad Yunus by close to 22,000 votes.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, whose newly launched political outfit, made an electoral debut in Bulandshahr failed to make an impact. His candidate Mohammad Yameen managed to garner only 6.69% vote share.

In the 403-member Assembly, BJP will again have 310 MLAs and SP 49. It also has 18 members from BSP, nine from Apna Dal (Sonelal), seven from Congress, four from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and five MLAs who are independents or belong to smaller parties.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd