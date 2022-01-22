UP Assembly polls: Shivpal Yadav to contest on Samajwadi Party ticket from Jaswantnagar

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday announced that Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief and former Uttar Pradesh minister Shivpal Yadav will be the party’s candidate from Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district. SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that Shivpal will contest on SP’s symbol.

The seat is currently held by Shivpal who won the 2017 elections defeating BJP’s Manish Yadav Patre. In 2017, Shivpal, a five-time MLA from the seat for the SP, had managed to get 1.26 lakh votes (54.4 per cent) against Patre who got 74,218 votes. In 2012 too, Shivpal had won against Patre, who had then contested the poll on BSP ticket. While Patre gained 52479 votes, Shivpal scored 1.33 lakh votes.

A tweet from the Samajwadi Party official Twitter handle read, “Mr Shivpal Yadav will be SP and PSP alliance candidate from Jaswantnagar in Etawah district.”

On December 16, five years after a family feud led to their parting of ways and formation of a new party – Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had met uncle Shivpal Yadav at the latter’s residence in Lucknow and announced that they will contest UP Assembly elections together.