UP Assembly polls: Prominent Muslim candidates lead as counting underway

Several prominent Muslim candidates in Uttar Pradesh Thursday are leading as votes to the Assembly elections were being counted with jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was ahead with a sizeable margin in the Rampur constituency of the state.

In the Rampur seat, Azam Khan has got 11,083 votes, while BJP’s Akash Saxena had got 1,198 votes and was in second place.

In Suar, Azam’s son Abdullah Azam Khan was leading with 9,367 votes, while BJP ally Apna Dal’s Haidar Ali Khan Alias Hamza Mian followed with 7,598 votes.

In Kairana, SP’s Nahid Hasan was leading with 13,486 votes, while BJP’s Mriganka Singh was in second place with 12,515 votes.

In Mau constituency, mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari, who contested on Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s (SBSP’s) symbol was trailing with 6,585 votes, while BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh’s was leading with 7,591 votes.

In Mohammadabad, Mukhtar Ansari’s nephew and former MLA Sibagtulla Ansari’s son Suhaib alias Mannu Ansari, who contested on SP’s symbol, was leading with 6,211 votes, while BJP’s sitting MLA Alka Rai in second place with 4,241 votes.

In Nizamabad, SP’s 85-year-old veteran Alam Badi is leading with 6,015 votes, while BJP’s Manoj was in second place with 3,473, while BSP’s Piyush Kumar Singh in third place with 3,413 votes.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh was held in seven phases along with those in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Counting is being held in these states as well.

In Meerut, SP’s Rafiq Ansari was leading with 11,641 votes, while BJP’s Kamal Dutt Sharma was in second place with 9,803 votes.