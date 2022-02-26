UP Assembly polls: Dimple, Jaya slam BJP in Sirathu rally

In an apparent dig at sitting Sirathu MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, former MP Dimple Yadav on Friday said that it was time that the constituency gave a chance to a daughter-in-law to serve its voters as it had been “betrayed by its son”, while campaigning for the SP-Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.

SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan and Dimple addressed a meeting of SP workers in Sirathu and Manjhanpur seats in Kaushambi district. Both the seats go to polls in the fifth phase of the UP assembly polls on Sunday.

Referring to Jaya, Pallavi and herself as ‘daughters-in-law’, Dimple said, “This time three daughters-in-law have come together. Sirathu’s daughter-in-law Pallavi Patel ji, Allahabad’s daughter-in-law Jaya Bachchan ji and UP’s daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav.”

Attacking Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Keshav Prasad Maurya who was elected MLA from Sirathu in 2012, Dimple said, “Sirathu’s son betrayed you. I believe that Sirathu’s public is going to give a chance to its daughter-in-law (Pallavi) and she is ready to take your responsibility.”

“Yeh khali Pallavi ji ka hi chunav nahi hai, Yeh mera bhi chunav hai. Aap kya hamare samman rakhenge ki nahi rakhenge? (This is not just Pallavi ji’s election but mine too. Will you not keep my honour?),” said Dimple. Reading out the key promises made by the SP in its poll manifesto, she stressed that if elected, the party would pay special focus on women’s security. “CCTVs will be installed in every village and a special unit in the police force will be created for women’s security,” she added.

Calling herself the “elder daughter-in-law of UP”, and Dimple the younger one, Jaya Bachchan invoked her husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s connection with the Prayagraj.

“Today, I have come again for Pallavi and urge you to listen to your elder daughter-in-law and also uphold the honour of your brother ‘Ganga kinare ka chhora’,” she added. The MP was referring to a popular song from Bachchan’s 1978 movie ‘Don’. Amitabh Bachchan had contested from the 1984 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate from Allahabad parliamentary seat.

On BJPs allegations of ‘parivarwaad’ (dynasty politics) in SP, Bachchan said, “They forget that their chief minister has abandoned his family, what does he know about family and the significance of bahu-beti. They lie about the issue of women security.”

Addressing an election rally in Manjhanpur and appealing for votes for party candidate Indrajeet Saroj, Dimple targeted BJP government over the incidents of Hathras and Unnao.