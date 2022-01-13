Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Congress releases first list of 125 candidates

Congress released its first list of 125 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday. The polls will held in seven phases over the next month till March 7.

In a virtual press conference, the party’s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Out of the total 125 candidates, 40 per cent are women and 40 per cent are youth. With this historic initiative, we hope to bring in a new kind of politics in the state.”

Among the 50 women candidates announced was the mother of the Unnao rape victim, and Ramraj Gond, who had spearheaded the Gond tribals’ legal battle over land in Umbha village in Sonbhadra.

Here’s the list of candidates announced: