Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Congress releases first list of 125 candidates

Updated: January 13, 2022 1:19:05 pm
Congress released its first list of 125 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday. The polls will held in seven phases over the next month till March 7.
In a virtual press conference, the party’s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Out of the total 125 candidates, 40 per cent are women and 40 per cent are youth. With this historic initiative, we hope to bring in a new kind of politics in the state.”
जिन्होंने संघर्ष किया…कांग्रेस पार्टी ने उन्हें टिकट दिया!
कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों की पहले सूची जारी, प्रियंका गांधी जी ने 125 प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी की जिसमें 50 महिलाएँ उम्मीदवार। pic.twitter.com/7LS2c1zTCT
— INC TV (@INC_Television) January 13, 2022
Among the 50 women candidates announced was the mother of the Unnao rape victim, and Ramraj Gond, who had spearheaded the Gond tribals’ legal battle over land in Umbha village in Sonbhadra.
Here’s the list of candidates announced:
