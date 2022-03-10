UP Assembly poll: BJP ahead in 14 seats in Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura; SP far behind

Out of the 18 seats in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura, the BJP is leading on 14, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has taken a narrow lead on one seat and the Samajwadi Party (SP) is ahead on only three seats as counting of votes in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election was underway in the state Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Updates | Follow live updates

In the trends as of Thursday afternoon, the BJP was leading in all the five assembly seats in the Mathura district, including Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura and Baldev. Senior party leader Shrikant Sharma, the power minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, was leading as he got over 68 per cent votes till 12:15 pm. Congress’ Pradeep Mathur was trailing on this seat. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) were trailing on two seats each.

In the Ayodhya district, the BJP was leading on only three seats—Ayodhya, Rudauli and Bikapur. The SP was trailing on these three seats but its candidates were leading in the other two seats of Milkipur and Goshainganj. In the Ayodhya seat, BJP’s sitting MLA Ved Prakash was leading with over 12000 votes against SP’s Tej Narayan Pandey.

Out of eight seats in the Varanasi district, the BJP was leading in seven seats, including those of Pindra, Ajgara, Shivpur, Varanasi North, Varanasi Cantonment, Varanasi South and Sevapuri. BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal)’s Sunil Patel is leading with over 943 votes against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)’s Abhay Patel. The Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) is an ally of the SP.

Must Read | Yogi settles all doubts, set for history

In Varanasi South, BJP’s sitting MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, who was trailing earlier, took a lead of around 2,500 against SP candidate Kishan Dixit.

Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led a roadshow in support of the BJP candidates and also camped in the temple town for two days to address a rally and meet eminent citizens.

After the Ramjanmbhoomi movement, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) raised the slogan “Ayodhya toh bas jhanki hai, Kashi Mathura baki hai” to take forward the agenda of Hindutva.

After the construction of the Ram Temple started in Ayodhya in 2020 and the expansion of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi last year, the BJP in its canvassing songs during the assembly elections had promised to develop Mathura. These songs were—“Jo Ram ko laye hain, wo Krishna ko layenge, Kashi ko banaye hain, Mathura bhi banayenge” and “Ayodhya bhi saja di hai, Kashi bhi saja di hai, mere shyam kripa karna, Mathura bhi sajayenge”.

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly election to the 403-member House was held from February 10 to March 7 along with four other states.