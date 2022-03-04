UP Assembly elections: Turnout dips slightly in Phase 6

The sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 55.15 per cent till 7pm, a dip of nearly 1 percentage point vis-a-vis the 2017 Assembly elections and almost same as compared to the 2012 polls, according to the Election Commission data.

According to the EC’s data, Ambedkar Nagar district recorded the highest turnout at 62.22 per cent, followed by Maharajganj at 59.63 per cent. The lowest turnout was, however, recorded in Balrampur, where only 48.64 per cent of the eligible voters cast their vote.

In the 2017 election as well, Ambedkar Nagar had recorded the highest turnout in the fifth phase at 64.05 per cent, followed by Maharajganj at 62.21 per cent.

The prominent faces among 676 candidates in this phase, included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj.

The nine Assembly constituencies in Yogi Adityanath’s home turf of Gorakhpur hogged the limelight in this phase, with the CM contesting from the Gorakhpur Urban seat against Samajwadi Party’s Shubhawati Shukla.

From Deoria, Shalabh Mani, the media advisor to the CM, was given the BJP ticket. Besides, Lallu is also vying for a third term from Tamkuhi Raj, where he was pitted against BJP’s Asim Kumar.

Of the 57 seats, the BJP had won 46 in the 2017 Assembly elections, followed by the BSP (5), and the SP (2) and BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) also managed to win one seat. In the 2012 Assembly elections, however, the SP had won 32 seats, while the BJP managed to win only eight.

Around 2.15 crore people were expected to exercise their franchise at nearly 25,326 polling booths and 13,936 centres spread over 57 constituencies in 10 districts in the fifth phase, the voting for which commenced at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm.

The districts where polling was held on Thursday were Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.