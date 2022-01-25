Seema Kushwaha: Delhi, Hathras rape cases lawyer says saw how Dalits oppressed

Supreme Court advocate Seema Kushwaha, who joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) last week, said the 2020 Hathras gangrape and murder case is an example of how Dalits continue to be oppressed. As lawyer, Kushwaha represented the families of the Hathras victim and the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim.

The 39-year-old is likely to be given a ticket from the BSP in the coming UP Assembly polls. “We are happy to welcome her to the party and always want people like her, who work for the marginalised without thinking of profit and loss, to join us,” BSP spokesperson Faizan Khan told The Indian Express.

Kushwaha first gained prominence for representing the Delhi gangrape case victim’s family from 2014 and demanding capital punishment for the accused. She decided to represent the Hathras victim after the Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognizance of the hasty burial of the girl’s body by the district administration.

“Till date, the UP government has been unwilling to compensate the family for the manner in which she was cremated. Through the incident and what followed, we can see how the Dalit community is being suppressed,” she said.

Born in Ugarpur village to a farming family, Kushwaha says she was the first girl in her village to study beyond Class 8. “There is still no primary school in my village and when I was insisting on studying beyond Class 8, a small panchayat was held in the village… It has been my dream to get into politics since then. My objective is to work for more women to join politics and so that I can contribute to both forming and implementing policy,” she said.

The families of the Hathras and Delhi victims said Kushwaha’s decision to join politics had nothing to do with the cases she fought.

“We got to know about the news through the internet. She didn’t tell us, but it’s ok. She is in regular touch with us about the case. We believe her and talk to her every week. There has been a delay in the case because many witnesses are being questioned,” said the younger brother of the Hathras victim.

The father of the Delhi gangrape victim said, “Seema worked with us as the junior lawyer in our case for a long time. She was part of a large support system for us. We have nothing to do with politics though.”